New infosec products of the week: March 20, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Intel 471, Kore.ai, NinjaOne, Pindrop, Secure Code Warrior, Token Security, and Xona Systems.

NinjaOne Vulnerability Management enables real-time detection and autonomous patching

NinjaOne has unveiled NinjaOne Vulnerability Management, a new solution that helps IT teams identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities faster, without relying on periodic scans from security teams that often lack context and connection to remediation workflows.

Intel 471 debuts integrated platform for external threat management

Intel 471 has announced its latest product offering, the Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle, on its Verity471 platform. This new bundle combines Attack Surface Exposure, Third-Party Exposure, and Brand Exposure into a single solution, providing users with a standardized view to identify, prioritize, and remediate external risks.

Pindrop Fraud Assist uses AI to analyze calls and strengthen fraud prevention

Pindrop has announced Pindrop Protect Fraud Assist, the agentic fraud investigation and case management solution for real-time phone conversations. As AI fraud attacks surge across contact centers, Pindrop Protect Fraud Assist embeds agentic AI directly into the fraud investigation workflow, helping analysts investigate smarter, close cases faster and keep pace with rising fraud volumes, without adding headcount.

Xona Systems brings real-time threat response to OT remote access sessions

Xona Systems has introduced Active Defense, a new capability that enables organizations to stop threats during live remote access sessions in operational technology (OT) environments automatically, without waiting for manual intervention. In many environments, the gap between detecting suspicious activity and stopping an active session can stretch from minutes to hours, leaving adversaries connected to operational systems while a response is coordinated. Active Defense closes that window.

SCW Trust Agent: AI tracks AI influence in code to reduce software risk

Secure Code Warrior has announced SCW Trust Agent: AI, a governance solution designed to make AI influence in software development visible, attributable, and enforceable at the point of commit, enabling enterprises to scale AI coding tools with measurable control over software risk. Organizations can trace which AI models influenced specific commits, correlate that influence with vulnerability exposure, and take corrective action before insecure code reaches production.

Kore.ai debuts Agent Management Platform to govern enterprise AI ecosystems

Kore.ai has announced the launch of its Agent Management Platform, a unified command center designed to govern, monitor, and manage AI agents and AI systems across the enterprise. The new AMP platform integrates with AI agents built across leading frameworks and ecosystems, enabling organizations to manage heterogeneous AI environments through a unified control plane. Enterprises can now track AI performance and costs, enforce governance policies consistently, detect anomalies or drift, and align AI initiatives with measurable business outcomes.

Token Security advances AI agent protection with intent-based controls

Token Security has unveiled intent-based AI agent security, a new approach that governs autonomous agents in enterprise environments by aligning their permissions with their intended purpose. Because AI agents interact with enterprise systems through service accounts, API credentials, and cloud roles, identity controls are a natural enforcement layer for governing what agents can access and execute.