Android developers just got a new verification layer

To help prevent malicious actors from spreading harmful apps while hiding behind anonymity, Google is rolling out developer verification to all Android developers. The company is also introducing app registration, which links apps to verified developer identities.

Developers can still choose where to distribute their apps (Source: Google)

Developers can begin completing verification now through the Android Developer Console and Play Console, ahead of user-facing changes scheduled for later this year.

Developers who distribute apps outside of Google Play can create an account in the Android Developer Console. Those using Google Play should check their Play Console accounts for updates over the next few weeks. Developers whose identities are already verified in Play Console are likely already set.

“While verification tools are rolling out now, the experience for users downloading your apps will not change until later this year. The user-side protections will first go live in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand this September, before expanding globally in 2027. We’ve shared this timeline early to ensure you have ample time to complete your verification,” Matthew Forsythe, Director of Product Management, Android App Safety, explained.

Verification process

Google said verification is intended to confirm developer identity, not to review app content. The company positions the change as a way to improve accountability while maintaining Android’s openness.

Apps will need to be registered to a verified developer to be installed or updated on certified Android devices in supported regions. For most users, the app installation experience will remain unchanged.

Additional steps will only apply when users attempt to install apps that are not registered to a verified developer. In such cases, sideloading will require ADB or an advanced flow.

Rollout timeline

Google will introduce Android Developer Verifier in April 2026, a system service that checks whether an app is registered to a verified developer. Users will see it in Google Systems services settings.

Early access for limited distribution accounts aimed at students and hobbyists will begin in June 2026.

August 2026 marks the global launch of limited distribution accounts and the advanced sideloading flow.

From September 30, 2026, apps must be registered by verified developers to be installed and updated on certified Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Unregistered apps can still be installed using ADB or the advanced flow.

A global rollout of this requirement will follow in 2027.