Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 8, 2026

Application Security Engineer

Liebherr Group | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will implement security testing tools such as SAST, DAST, and IAST, perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, and collaborate with developers to remediate issues and enforce secure coding practices. You will automate security testing in CI/CD pipelines, monitor threats and incidents, and maintain security documentation and compliance requirements.

Application Security Engineer II

AppFolio | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer II, you will identify vulnerabilities in software applications and help remediate them. You will provide security guidance and education to developers to build a strong security culture and integrate security into products early. You will also continuously improve tools and techniques in the application security pipeline using AI and scripting skills.

Application Security Researcher

Tenzai | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Researcher, you will use Tenzai’s AI agent to analyze applications and validate vulnerabilities with exploitation evidence. You will present findings to customers and internal teams, investigate missed or misclassified issues, and develop new attack strategies to improve the AI’s performance.

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CISO

Eutelsat | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead the cybersecurity function and protect Eutelsat’s information assets and operations. You will manage a team of professionals, align cybersecurity with IT and engineering, and provide strategic oversight of security architecture to ensure consistent frameworks and controls across business, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will collect and analyze cybersecurity requirements, perform threat, vulnerability, and risk assessments, and support internal assessments and audits. You will monitor vulnerabilities, assess their impact, and help define and validate appropriate mitigations across the product lifecycle.

Cyber Security Analyst

National Heavy Vehicle Regulator | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will manage SOC escalations by validating, analyzing, and responding to security alerts and threats. You will examine and correlate activity across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, monitor SIEM data for suspicious activity, and execute incident response playbooks under the guidance of senior team members. You will also document and escalate complex incidents for further investigation or remediation.

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Cyber Security Engineer

AgileGrid Solutions | United Kingdom | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and implement threat-led detection logic informed by threat intelligence and proactive hunting. You will develop analytical techniques to identify security incidents efficiently and collaborate with outsourced SOC teams to maintain and optimize detection rules and catalogues.

DDAT CISO

UK Ministry of Defence | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a DDAT CISO, you will lead information and cybersecurity policy, strategy, planning, and assurance. You will support the development and implementation of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, ensuring alignment with business objectives, regulatory requirements, and industry best practices. You will establish and maintain risk management processes, coordinate technical leads to embed Secure by Design principles, and work with cyber defense and risk teams to ensure governance and compliance across the organization.

Director of Cybersecurity Architecture

JPMorganChase | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Cybersecurity Architecture, you will lead technology and process implementations to achieve architectural objectives and set strategy for developing cybersecurity architecture capabilities. You will make decisions that influence resources, budgets, and operations, while maintaining governance over security standards, controls, and outcomes such as cost, maintainability, and portfolio performance.

ICT Cyber Security Analyst

Brant Community Healthcare System | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an ICT Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor security tools such as SIEM, EDR, email security platforms, and firewall logs for alerts and indicators of compromise. You will investigate, triage, and respond to cybersecurity incidents in line with established procedures, conduct vulnerability scans and risk assessments, and collaborate with network and ICT teams to implement and validate security improvements.

ICT Specialist

Generative Bionics | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an ICT Specialist, you will manage and secure the company’s IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, and cloud systems. You will enforce cybersecurity measures, provide technical support, oversee communication systems, and collaborate with teams to integrate and automate processes.

Information Security Analyst

Levi Strauss & Co. | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will monitor and investigate identity, endpoint, and cloud threats using Microsoft 365 Defender tools. You will configure and maintain Conditional Access and multi-factor authentication to ensure secure access, support endpoint and mobile security through Microsoft Intune, and collaborate with compliance teams to implement Microsoft Purview for data classification, DLP, and insider risk management.

Information Security Awareness Officer

EMSTEEL Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Awareness Officer, you will design and manage security awareness programs, develop training materials, and deliver onboarding and offboarding sessions. You will run phishing simulations, measure program effectiveness, and collaborate with internal teams and external partners on security initiatives.

Information Security Engineer

Optiver | Australia | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will monitor security operations, investigate threats, and respond to incidents across cloud and on-premises environments. You will strengthen Microsoft 365 and Entra ID security through Conditional Access, MFA, PIM, and Defender tools, and build automation using Python and PowerShell to improve detection and response. You will also integrate systems using APIs, perform vulnerability assessments, and develop mitigation strategies.

Lead Security Engineer (Fraud)

US Mobile | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead Security Engineer (Fraud), you will detect and prevent online payment fraud across high-volume digital transactions, including fraudulent purchases, payment method abuse, card-not-present fraud, and chargeback manipulation. You will build fraud detection systems for e-commerce and subscription environments using rule-based and ML-assisted models to identify suspicious behavior in real time and address identity fraud vectors such as synthetic identities and stolen credentials.

Network Security Director

Caesars Entertainment | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Network Security Director, you will design, implement, and maintain secure VPN solutions, including site-to-site, remote access, and SD-WAN. You will troubleshoot complex issues, monitor traffic and logs for threats, and plan the future of secure connectivity at Caesars Entertainment, including SSE and SASE adoption.

OSINT Analyst

Hush | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an OSINT Analyst, you will leverage Hush’s AI-driven investigation systems to identify digital risks and emerging narratives and conduct structured OSINT investigations across the open web and social platforms. You will transform findings into concise executive intelligence briefings, present insights to clients and internal stakeholders, contribute to investigative strategy, and handle sensitive information.

Penetration Tester

Bank of Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform supervised penetration testing of web, mobile, and API applications and assist with network and infrastructure scanning using standard security tools. You will retest vulnerabilities to confirm remediation, provide guidance to engineering teams, and participate in ad hoc threat modeling and security discussions.

Product Security Lead

Aqua Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Product Security Lead, you will define and drive end-to-end product security strategy across Aqua’s platform. You will lead threat modeling, secure design reviews, and architecture assessments, and identify and remediate application vulnerabilities across services and APIs. You will embed security into CI/CD pipelines and secure cloud-native environments, influence engineering decisions at scale, collaborate with R&D, DevOps, and product teams, and promote a security-first culture while balancing security, performance, and developer experience.

Security Architect

Moro Hub | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will design secure architectures across cloud, network, application, and data layers, and implement security controls. You will identify and mitigate risks through testing and analysis, ensure least-privilege and compliance requirements, and lead security strategy and tool selection. You will also support security awareness and define controls for AI and machine learning systems.

Security Engineer II, StoreSec Application Security

Amazon | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer II, StoreSec Application Security, you will create, update, and maintain threat models across a wide range of software projects. You will perform manual and automated secure code reviews, primarily in Java, Python, and JavaScript, develop security automation tools, and conduct adversarial security analysis using modern tools. You will also provide security training, architecture guidance, and independently solve complex security problems requiring novel approaches.

Security Operations Engineer

Ericsson | India | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Engineer, design, implement, and support enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, focusing on IDM and PKI. You will manage identity lifecycle processes, including provisioning, authentication, authorization, and access governance, deploy and maintain PKI infrastructure, and integrate IAM systems with applications, cloud platforms, and network services.

Security Risk & Compliance Manager

Scaleway | France | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Security Risk & Compliance Manager, you will support certifications and regulatory frameworks such as ISO 27001, assist teams in integrating security and compliance into projects, and participate in internal and external audits. You will conduct regulatory analysis, maintain security policies and documentation, collaborate with cross-functional teams on governance, and support continuous improvement of the ISMS.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Granite Construction | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will assist with security-related triage, including incidents and exceptions, to ensure timely diagnosis and resolution of network events. You will handle incident escalations to ensure management is aware of potential security breaches and participate in sprint planning to align development priorities and deadlines across the organization.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

HERE Technologies | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will triage, investigate, and resolve security incidents from multiple sources, including phishing reports, SIEM/SOAR alerts, cloud and endpoint detections, and other escalations. You will conduct in-depth investigations and malware analysis across environments, improve incident response processes, and perform threat analysis to communicate risks and recommendations to management.