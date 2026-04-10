Gmail’s end-to-end encryption comes to mobile, no extra apps required

Google has expanded Gmail client-side encryption to Android and iOS devices, allowing users to engage with their organization’s most sensitive data on mobile devices while ensuring data remains compliant with sovereignty and compliance requirements. This feature is available for Enterprise Plus users with the Assured Controls or Assured Controls Plus add-on.

Composing a E2EE message in Gmail (Source: Google)

With this update, users can compose, send, and read encrypted messages directly in the Gmail app. There is no need to install additional applications or switch to external mail portals. The experience remains consistent with standard Gmail workflows, which supports adoption across teams working on mobile devices.

Users with a Gmail E2EE license can send encrypted messages to any recipient, regardless of the recipient’s email address or provider. Messages sent to Gmail users appear as standard email threads in the Gmail app, maintaining a familiar inbox experience. Recipients who do not use the Gmail app can securely access messages through a web browser and reply from there, independent of their device or email service.

“This launch combines the highest level of privacy and data encryption with a user-friendly experience for all users, enabling simple encrypted email for all customers from small businesses to enterprises and public sector,” the company said.

Getting started

For organizations, admins need to enable mobile access for client-side encryption in the Admin Console so users can use E2EE on Android and iOS devices.

End users can enable encryption while composing a message by selecting the lock icon and choosing additional encryption. They can then write messages and add attachments as usual.