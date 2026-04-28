Police arrest 10 suspected members of Black Axe cybercrime gang

A coordinated police operation in Switzerland has targeted suspected members of the Black Axe criminal network.

On 28 April 2026, authorities carried out house searches across several Swiss cantons, leading to 10 arrests, including the Black Axe ‘Regional Head’ for Southern Europe. Most of those arrested are reported to be of Nigerian origin.

The suspects are accused of numerous crimes, including romance scams, other cyber fraud offences causing millions of Swiss francs in damages, and money laundering.

Officials describe Black Axe as “a highly structured, hierarchical group with a global presence.”

“The criminal network is known for its involvement in a wide range of criminal activities, including cyber-enabled fraud, drug trafficking, human trafficking and prostitution, kidnapping, armed robbery and fraudulent spiritual practices,” Europol said.

Authorities estimate the organization has around 30,000 registered members, along with affiliated individuals such as money mules and facilitators. The group is believed to generate billions of euros each year through small-scale operations.

Europol says the group enforces strict codes of conduct and violent, ritualistic initiations.

The investigation was led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office II of the Canton of Zurich (Staatsanwaltschaft II Zürich), working with Zurich Cantonal Police (Kantonspolizei Zürich) and Zurich City Police (Stadtpolizei Zürich).

Europol helped map the group’s structure in multiple countries, centralise information, share intelligence, and support coordinated investigations.

Europol also supported an operation against the group in Spain earlier this year.