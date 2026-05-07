Teams calls are about to get a lot harder to fake

Microsoft Teams Calling is getting a new feature that will warn users about suspicious inbound VoIP calls from first-time external callers who might be impersonating trusted brands.

Brand Impersonation Protection is scheduled to roll out in mid-May 2026 and is expected to complete by late May 2026. The company says the feature aims to reduce social engineering risks and strengthen tenant security.

The feature works by evaluating inbound calls for signs of brand impersonation and displaying warnings before users answer calls identified as high risk. If suspicious activity continues during the conversation, Teams may continue showing alerts throughout the call.

Users will have the option to accept, block, or end the call. The feature will be enabled by default, and existing Teams Calling policies will remain unchanged.

Microsoft said that no administrative action is currently required, though organizations may want to prepare helpdesk teams and update internal security awareness materials before the feature rolls out. The company noted that additional caller ID security documentation will be published ahead of deployment.