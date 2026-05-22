Proton Pass adds monitored credential sharing for AI agents

Proton Pass, a secure, end-to-end encrypted password manager, added credential sharing through AI access tokens, allowing users to give AI agents access to selected items and monitor activity. To gain access, an agent must provide a reason for the request so users can see what actions are being performed.

Access tokens are available with Pass Plus (included in Proton Unlimited), Pass Family, Pass Professional, and Proton Workspace plans.

“AI access tokens are easy to set up. In your Proton Pass settings, create a new access token and copy and paste the setup instructions to your AI agent. Then simply ask your agent to perform actions that require access to the items you’ve shared with it,” Son Nguyen Kim, Head of Business Unit at Proton, explained.

How to use access tokens

Proton Pass access tokens allow users to give AI agents or automation tools limited access to stored items without sharing their main account details. Users can create tokens linked to specific vaults, restricting visibility to the information needed for a task.

These tokens can support AI-driven tasks such as reviewing bank transactions, generating fitness reports, or summarizing customer interactions. Users who do not rely on AI agents can also integrate them into scripts and automation workflows through Pass CLI.

Proton Pass protects data with end-to-end encryption. Usernames, passwords, API keys, payment cards, and other items remain accessible only to account owners unless they choose to share them.

AI agents receive read-only permissions for assigned vaults and cannot create, edit, or modify stored items. Users can also set expiration periods ranging from one hour to one year and revoke permissions whenever needed.

Each use of a token is recorded in an activity log, allowing users to review how AI agents interact with shared items.

Download: The IT and security field guide to AI adoption