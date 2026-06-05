New infosec products of the week: June 5, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Asimily, depthfirst, Diligent, Hyland, MazeBolt, and Noma.

Asimily turns device risk into automated network policy

Asimily has launched Segmentation Orchestration, enabling connected-device risk intelligence to flow directly into enforceable network policy without manual translation. No other platform combines full asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization, and segmentation orchestration in a single system.

Hyland platform innovations focus on AI governance, context, and agent oversight

Hyland has unveiled platform innovations designed to move AI from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption. Powered by the Content Innovation Cloud, these advancements transform governed enterprise content into trusted, actionable intelligence that accelerates business outcomes.

To meet the demands of global organizations, Hyland announced the general availability of the Enterprise Context Engine and introduced industry-specific ontologies that enrich organizational context for more accurate, domain-aware AI performance.

depthfirst adds pre-install protection against malicious dependencies

depthfirst has introduced Dependency Firewall, a product that reviews every open-source package being downloaded anywhere in a company and blocks the malicious ones before they reach the person or system that requested them. Developers, AI agents, and any employee using Claude, Codex, or other AI tools keep installing exactly as they do today, and nothing dangerous makes it through. Security teams can ensure that AI is rolled out safely across the company.

Diligent automates cyber risk assessments and reporting

Diligent has announced Diligent Cyber Risk Management, an agentic solution designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity risk in a business context. Available in summer 2026, the platform reduces cyber risk assessment work from weeks to hours and links cyber threats to strategic objectives, critical business processes, and board-level oversight, helping organizations prioritize security investments based on business impact.

Noma brings visibility and access governance to AI agents and MCP servers

Noma has announced the launch of Noma Agent Access Control, which helps security teams discover, govern, and enforce access policies for AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers throughout the enterprise.

MazeBolt brings AI-generated attack simulation to DDoS security testing

MazeBolt has announced the launch of RADAR VectorAI, a new MazeBolt module that creates AI-generated DDoS attacks. As AI outpaces human response, enterprises need to have access to validated DDoS vulnerability data about both known and AI-generated attack vectors.