FBI seizes 13 websites linked to alleged Chinese intelligence-gathering effort

Federal authorities have seized 13 internet domains allegedly used to target current and former U.S. government employees and military personnel with access to classified and sensitive information.

The Justice Department stated that the domains were backed by suspected Chinese agents seeking information of interest to the Chinese government. The individuals behind the operation denied involvement by any foreign government.

According to court documents, the websites posed as consulting firms and advertised job opportunities aimed at people with government backgrounds, particularly those holding or previously holding security clearances. Recruiters used social media and online hiring platforms to reach potential candidates.

Investigators said the operation began in November 2023, when the operators started building a network of fake consulting company websites. Court filings describe at least 13 such sites, with job listings appearing on platforms including Upwork, Expertia AI, Hubstaff Talent, Wellfound, and Post Job Free.

The advertised positions included titles such as Senior Analyst and International Affairs Consultant. Candidates were asked to prepare reports and provide expertise for unnamed clients.

According to court filings, recruiters used aliases, fictitious personas, stolen identities, AI-generated profile photos, encrypted messaging applications, and online payment accounts created under fictitious names.

Authorities alleged that recruits were offered relatively large payments for research reports and pressured to provide information from insider sources. The scheme also involved contracts and confidentiality agreements, while funds were transferred from overseas into the United States and cryptocurrency was used to conceal the source of payments.

Following the seizures, the FBI placed takeover notices on the domains, informing visitors that the sites had been disabled as part of an investigation into alleged bribery, identity theft, and international money laundering.

“We urge anyone approached with suspicious job opportunities or recruitment efforts to remain vigilant, recognize the warning signs, and report suspicious activity to the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office.