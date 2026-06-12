Anamarija Pogorelec
Anamarija Pogorelec, Senior Staff Writer, Help Net Security

New infosec products of the week: June 12, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AISLE, Drata, Elastic, Filigran, IDnow, and Ridge Security.

infosec products June 2026

RidgeBot 7.0 automates Active Directory attack simulations for security validation

Ridge Security has announced the release of RidgeBot 7.0, an update to its automated security validation platform that introduces automated Windows Active Directory penetration testing capabilities. The new version enables organizations to conduct end-to-end domain compromise simulations, helping security teams identify attack paths and prioritize exploitable risks.

infosec products June 2026

Filigran launches XTM One to automate CTEM with AI agents

Filigran has announced XTM One, an AI-native agentic layer that automates Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) workflows across the Filigran XTM Platform.

XTM One introduces a dedicated AI orchestration layer that connects OpenCTI and OpenAEV into a single, continuous workflow. Security teams move manually between tools, ingesting threat intelligence in one system, building attack scenarios in another, and tracking remediation in separate dashboards.

infosec products June 2026

Elastic brings AI-driven incident investigation to Kubernetes and observability tools

Elastic has introduced an agentic Kubernetes investigation workflow and MCP-based observability skills that diagnose incidents the moment an alert fires. By the time an SRE opens the alert, the root cause has already been identified, evidence has been assembled, and recommended next steps have been surfaced.

infosec products June 2026

Drata brings visibility, control and auditability to enterprise AI agents

Drata has introduced AI Agent Governance, a new security category focused on managing the risks and oversight requirements of AI agents, while extending its trust platform to support enterprise adoption of autonomous AI systems.

infosec products June 2026

IDnow launches Trust Platform to help regulated firms move from KYC to continuous trust

IDnow has announced the launch of the IDnow Trust Platform, designed to help regulated organisations orchestrate identity verification, fraud prevention, biometric authentication, and qualified digital trust services throughout the customer lifecycle.

infosec products June 2026

AISLE Snapshot keeps source code under enterprise control during vulnerability scanning

AISLE has introduced AISLE Snapshot, a new offering that gives regulated and security-sensitive enterprises access to frontier-class vulnerability detection inside their own environments, at a fraction of the cost, with source code and security data that never leave their control.

infosec products June 2026

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