Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 7, 2026

Application Security Lead

Gett | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Lead, you will lead application and cloud security initiatives by integrating security into the SDLC, overseeing threat modeling, secure architecture, application security testing, and penetration testing. You will strengthen cloud and CI/CD security, manage vulnerability and incident response, and drive DevSecOps, compliance, and security awareness programs.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Cynet Security | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will investigate security alerts, detect threats, and respond to security incidents using the Cynet platform. You will analyze malware and emerging threats, produce threat intelligence reports, and perform threat hunting and digital forensics using industry-standard tools. The role also involves working with the research team to identify new attack techniques and improve threat detection capabilities.

Cybersecurity Engineer 2

Arctic Wolf | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer 2, you will support customer security operations by investigating security incidents, analyzing logs to identify threats, and helping resolve security issues. You will collaborate with senior engineers on client projects, prepare technical documentation, identify security weaknesses, and build trusted customer relationships while continuing to develop your cybersecurity skills.

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Cybersecurity Engineer – Network

Rockwell Automation | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Network, you will design and manage identity and network security solutions using Microsoft Entra ID, Zscaler, and Terraform. You will implement zero trust controls, automate security infrastructure, and secure Azure and hybrid environments through identity governance, access controls, and network security.

Cyber Security Engineer

AgileGrid Solutions | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct security assessments and vulnerability analyses to identify and prioritize security risks across enterprise environments. You will support the implementation of security controls, advise stakeholders on risk mitigation and security best practices, and help develop security standards. The role also includes collaborating with external security providers and auditors to strengthen the organization’s security posture and compliance.

DevSecOps Engineer

NEXT Ventures | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will build and operate AWS cloud infrastructure, manage Kubernetes environments, and improve CI/CD pipelines for secure and reliable software delivery. You will strengthen platform security through IAM, secrets management, Cloudflare security controls, and automation, while using AI tools to streamline operations, reduce manual work, and support incident response.

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Detection Engineer – AI Trainer

DataAnnotation | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Detection Engineer – AI Trainer, you will evaluate AI-generated cybersecurity content for technical accuracy, develop security-focused training problems, and write technical explanations and code. The role also includes providing feedback to improve AI models used for cybersecurity tasks.

Head of Security & Infrastructure

ARIVE | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Security & Infrastructure, you will the organization’s cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, secure DevOps, and IT strategy while managing global security and infrastructure teams. You will oversee platform security, incident detection and response, vulnerability management, application security, identity and access management, and compliance initiatives, including SOC 2.

IAM Engineer (CyberArk)

Women in Tech | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As an IAM Engineer (CyberArk), you will design, implement, and support privileged access management and identity governance solutions across hybrid and cloud environments. You will manage CyberArk and Microsoft Entra technologies, automate IAM workflows, strengthen identity lifecycle management, and support zero trust initiatives. The role also includes integrating IAM platforms, resolving identity-related issues, and collaborating with security and infrastructure teams to improve access controls and security.

Network Security Engineer

University of Southern California | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain network security solutions to protect infrastructure from cyber threats. You will manage firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, web proxies, and data loss prevention tools, troubleshoot security issues, and analyze network traffic to identify risks.

Security Engineer

Decagon | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will implement security controls across AI agent platforms, applications, and infrastructure. You will build security automation, detection pipelines, and testing frameworks integrated into CI/CD, while partnering with engineering teams to strengthen authentication, secrets management, and access controls. The role includes supporting security incident response and maintaining the security and availability of AI services.

Security Engineer, Insider Threat Detection & Response

OpenAI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, Insider Threat Detection & Response, you will develop and automate detection and investigation workflows for insider threats. You will create and tune detection rules, identify risks such as access abuse and intellectual property theft, and support investigations by working with HR, Legal, and security teams. The role includes improving AI security through collaboration with researchers and applying AI to strengthen OpenAI’s security posture.

Senior Cybersecurity Specialist

Air New Zealand | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, you will identify security risks and vulnerabilities, support remediation efforts, and strengthen application and cloud security controls. You will manage SDLC security tools, monitor WAFs, SIEM alerts, and security incidents, and help coordinate incident response. The role includes maintaining security policies, monitoring compliance, and producing security metrics and reports to support security operations and decision-making.

Senior Manager Cybersecurity

Southwest Airlines | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Manager Cybersecurity, you will lead the Security Platform Services team in delivering secure, scalable, and automated security capabilities. You will oversee security platforms, SaaS security, AI-enabled protections, vulnerability management, and automation while ensuring alignment with cybersecurity strategy.

Technical Cyber Threat Investigator

Anthropic | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Technical Cyber Threat Investigator, you will investigate attempts to misuse AI systems for cyber operations, including malware development, social engineering, and other adversarial activities. You will develop threat detection strategies, produce threat intelligence on emerging attack techniques, and analyze threat actor behavior using internal and external sources. The role includes improving AI safety, monitoring evolving threats, collaborating with external intelligence partners, and helping build the organization’s threat intelligence program.

Threat Detection Engineer

Reco | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Detection Engineer, you will analyze large-scale SaaS security data to identify emerging threats, investigate complex security incidents, and develop detection strategies. You will improve detection accuracy by refining detection rules, reducing false positives, and correlating security signals across SaaS platforms.