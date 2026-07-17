New infosec products of the week: July 17, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cloudflare, Lineation.ai, Nudge Security, and Polygraf AI.

Polygraf AI Meeting Guard delivers real-time deepfake detection for enterprise meetings

Polygraf AI has announced Meeting Guard, a real-time AI fraud detection solution for enterprise meetings built to detect fraud and protect meeting security. It joins virtual meetings as a visible participant and delivers near-real-time security analysis to every attendee. Built for enterprise and government environments, Meeting Guard serves as both a secure compliance assistant and an AI notetaker, detecting AI-generated content, verifying voices against deepfake threats, flagging potential PII leaks, and securely generating meeting notes and summaries without transmitting external data.

Nudge Security automates detection of risky OAuth grants and browser extensions

Nudge Security has announced new agentic capabilities to help security and IT teams find and remediate malicious and high-risk OAuth grants and browser extensions, two of the fastest-growing and hardest to manage attack surfaces in the enterprise. The new agents continuously analyze OAuth grants and browser extensions discovered by Nudge Security, flag what’s risky, and automate remediation with human-in-the-loop decisions.

Lineation.ai focuses on runtime security for autonomous AI agents

Lineation.ai has announced the public launch of its comprehensive agentic security platform. Delivering a solution at the intersection of GenAI Application Security and Runtime Defense, Lineation introduces a Zero Trust unified control plane and a lightweight endpoint daemon that secures autonomous AI agents directly at execution.

Cloudflare Precursor uses continuous behavioral analysis to stop advanced bots

Cloudflare has announced the general availability of Precursor, a next-generation, continuous behavioral validation engine for bot management. Precursor runs seamlessly inside web browsers to monitor entire user sessions in order to detect bot automation. Unlike static CAPTCHAs, it analyzes ongoing interactions in real time to catch advanced bots, improving detection precision without interrupting legitimate users.