Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 21, 2026

Application Security Analyst

Stellantis | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Analyst, you will perform application security testing using SAST, DAST, IAST, and other assessment tools to identify vulnerabilities and support remediation efforts. You will integrate security controls into CI/CD pipelines, implement and manage web application firewall (WAF) protections, and help establish secure development practices.

CRISO

Trustyfy | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Chief Risk and Information Security Officer (CRISO), you will lead the organization’s enterprise risk management, cybersecurity, and information security strategy. You will oversee governance frameworks, board-level risk reporting, operational, technology, cyber, financial, and third-party risk management, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements including DORA, GDPR, Basel, and AML/CFT.

Cyber Compliance Officer

GDIT | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Compliance Officer, you will support Risk Management Framework (RMF) activities and cybersecurity compliance across multiple organizations. You will guide system authorization, maintain eMASS records, support ATO and continuous monitoring processes, and ensure compliance with DoD, DISA, Army, and cybersecurity standards.

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Cyber Insider Threat Analyst 3

Los Alamos National Laboratory | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Insider Threat Analyst 3, you will analyze cyber intelligence and digital evidence to identify insider threats, cyber incidents, and counterintelligence risks affecting personnel, technologies, and networks. You will conduct digital forensic investigations, evaluate classified and unclassified information, identify indicators of malicious activity, prepare investigative reports, and collaborate with cybersecurity, intelligence, and government partners to support counterintelligence, insider threat, and national security objectives.

Cyber Security Engineer

SES Space & Defense | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop, review, and maintain security documentation, policies, procedures, and compliance packages. You will manage vulnerability remediation, patching, system hardening, continuous monitoring, and POA&M activities.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Montefiore Einstein Technology | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain security controls that protect clinical systems, patient data, and enterprise infrastructure. You will support network, endpoint, identity, cloud, and logging security technologies while troubleshooting security tools and integrations.

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Endpoint Security Engineer

BNY | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Endpoint Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain endpoint security controls across workstations, laptops, and servers in on-premises and virtual environments. You will develop endpoint security standards, configurations, and detection rules, identify security gaps and coordinate remediation efforts, and provide visibility into the organization’s endpoint security posture.

Head of Cyber Defence Centre

Lloyds Banking Group | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Defence Centre, you will lead the strategy, engineering, and operations of the organization’s cyber defence capabilities. You will oversee security engineering, detection engineering, threat hunting, incident response, and security operations while driving continuous improvement of security platforms, tools, and processes.

IT Security Engineer

GOAL Global | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will implement and maintain information security controls, policies, and risk management processes to protect the organization’s IT environment. You will assess new technologies, investigate security incidents, manage security awareness initiatives, and support IT projects with security expertise.

Offensive Security Specialist

SQLink Group | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Offensive Security Specialist, you will conduct penetration testing and red team exercises across applications, infrastructure, and cloud environments to identify security vulnerabilities. You will lead remediation efforts with development and infrastructure teams, prepare technical and executive security reports, and strengthen the organization’s cyber resilience through advanced offensive security assessments.

Security Architect

Skechers | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will define and maintain the organization’s security architecture strategy, standards, and operating model. You will develop security roadmaps, reference architectures, and design patterns that support secure technology adoption across cloud, infrastructure, applications, data, identity, and emerging technologies.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Fluence | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement cybersecurity controls across product, OT, cloud, and network environments. You will integrate secure-by-design practices into product development, perform vulnerability management and remediation activities, conduct risk assessments and threat modeling, support network segmentation and access control for OT environments, and apply industry cybersecurity standards.

Senior Cybersecurity Specialist

Orange Business | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, you will implement, configure, and optimize enterprise cybersecurity solutions, including SIEM, endpoint protection, and threat detection platforms. You will develop detection rules, onboard and analyze log sources, investigate security incidents, perform threat hunting and malware analysis, and recommend response actions. You will also improve incident response processes, create security reports and dashboards, and ensure security operations align with industry best practices and organizational standards.

Senior Information Security Specialist

Secfix | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Specialist, you will lead compliance initiatives across multiple security and privacy frameworks, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA. You will implement compliance programs for customers, conduct and review internal audits, mentor compliance team members, and ensure the quality of compliance documentation and platform content.

Senior Manager, Cyber Security Governance

Hydro One | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Cyber Security Governance, you will lead cybersecurity governance, risk management, and compliance initiatives across the organization. You will develop and maintain security policies, standards, risk assessment frameworks, and risk registers, ensuring alignment with industry frameworks. You will conduct security assessments, provide risk-based guidance to business and technology teams, oversee security metrics, exceptions, and compliance activities, collaborate with auditors and senior leadership, and lead, mentor, and develop a cybersecurity governance team.

Senior Systems Security Engineer – ISSO

University of Auckland | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Systems Security Engineer – ISSO, you will design, implement, and manage automated patching and vulnerability management solutions across the enterprise. You will identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, provide technical leadership on secure system configuration and patch management, collaborate with technology teams to improve cyber resilience, leverage enterprise security and endpoint management tools, and drive continuous improvement through automation and process optimization.