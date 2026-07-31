New infosec products of the week: July 31, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BlackCloak, Contrast Security, Dropzone AI, PortSwigger, Realm Security, Reco, Root Evidence, and ZeroFox.

BlackCloak extends deepfake protection to the executive’s trusted circle

Deepfakes have made one of our oldest assumptions unreliable: that you can trust a familiar face or voice. While the industry focuses mainly on building “in-line detection tools” that try to spot the fake, BlackCloak, the leader in Digital Executive Protection (DEP), built Impersonation Protection to focus on validating the authenticity of communications.

Reco enhances AI Runtime with browser-based AI security and automated remediation

Reco has announced an expansion of AI Runtime, a core component of the Reco Platform. This update adds browser-based enforcement, real-time prompt analysis and blocking, and automated remediation to the Reco Platform. Every agent an enterprise runs carries a blast radius: the apps it can reach, the permissions it inherited, the connections it can trigger on its own. Reco maps that blast radius today. AI Runtime is built to act on it in real time, without requiring security teams to route traffic through a new gateway or proxy to get there.

ZeroFox unveils HNTR and Executive Protection for AI-driven threat detection

ZeroFox has launched HNTR, a new AI-first platform that brings digital risk protection and threat intelligence together to discover, validate, and disrupt threats, alongside the new platform’s first application, HNTR Executive Protection. It provides a unified view of executive risk by connecting digital and physical threat signals as they emerge. From impersonation attempts and dark web chatter to travel-related threats and digital exposure, security teams gain the context needed to act before isolated indicators become real-world incidents.

Realm Security adds Detection Integrity and Data Haven Search to cut SIEM costs

Realm Security has announced two new capabilities. Detection Integrity proves that reducing SIEM log volume never breaks a threat detection. New search inside Realm Data Haven, the platform’s searchable retention layer, makes the data you keep out of the SIEM directly queryable when an analyst needs it. They let teams cut ingestion cost and avoid vendor lock-in without gambling on coverage.

Root Evidence puts real-world evidence at the center of vulnerability prioritization

Root Evidence has launched the Evidence Platform, a vulnerability management platform that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on evidence of real-world exploitation and financial impact rather than severity scores alone. The platform is designed to help security teams focus on the vulnerabilities most likely to contribute to ransomware, business disruption, and financial loss.

Contrast CVE Shield aims to protect applications while security teams deploy patches

Contrast Security has announced Contrast CVE Shield, designed to help organisations defend against the growing number of exploits generated with advanced AI models. It runs inside the application, where it detects, monitors and blocks attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities. Applications continue to function normally while security teams gain visibility into which vulnerabilities are present, which are being targeted and which exploitation attempts have been prevented.

PortSwigger introduces Burp AT for agentic AI security testing

PortSwigger has announced the public beta of Burp AT, a new addition to Burp Suite that brings agentic AI to professional penetration testing. Burp AT enables penetration testers to delegate defined investigative tasks to AI agents that use Burp Suite’s tools, project context, and purpose-built pentesting capabilities.

Dropzone AI turns threat hunting into a routine SOC operation

Dropzone AI has announced the general availability of AI Threat Hunter, its proactive threat hunting agent. The tool enables security teams to run structured hunt packs across their environments to identify hidden threats, emerging risks, and security coverage gaps that traditional alerts may miss.