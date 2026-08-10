71% of CISOs spend 10+ hours on board reports

Boards want evidence that security controls and architecture reduce business risk, expressed in terms of resilience, consequence, and decision relevance. Translating technical findings into business language remains a major time burden for CISOs, who are calling for simpler data delivery, better frameworks, and better context.

Pulse Security AI’s The CISO-Board Communication Gap report found that board members bring external information into discussions while many organizations still lack a formally defined cyber risk appetite. Over the past 12 months, 42% of security leaders had to defend a third-party security score.

“For a decade, the industry has told security leaders to communicate better with the board,” said Mike Armistead, CEO of Pulse Security AI. “Our data says the problem is upstream of that. You cannot report status against a baseline that was never set.”

Confidence in board reporting remains low

Only 12.5% of CISOs are very confident that their board accurately understands the true state of the security program after a presentation. Most people responsible for cyber risk governance therefore operate with an incomplete understanding, and the leaders presenting to them are aware of the gap. Most respondents said they were somewhat confident or neutral.

Respondents said material security incidents increased board trust, while tabletop exercises with security teams strengthened leadership credibility in ways presentations alone could not.

Seventy-one percent of respondents spend 10 or more hours preparing each board or audit committee presentation cycle, with most presenting quarterly. Organizations involve three or more people in assembling the supporting material, and fragmented preparation makes it harder to present a coherent view of business risk, resilience, and control effectiveness. Automated threat and vulnerability analysis, automated data aggregation, and better tools for translating findings into business impact would reduce the workload.

Armistead added, “You cannot assemble a clear picture of the business when the underlying information lives in a dozen disconnected places. Security leaders have earned the room. What they need now is the operating layer underneath it.”

Governance gaps limit board oversight

Security oversight still relies more on instinct than measurement. Many CISOs do not have access to private sessions with the board or audit committee, limiting candid discussions about cyber risk.

Half of boards did not explicitly accept, mitigate, or transfer cyber risk last year. Some security leaders said concerns about personal legal exposure influence how they communicate with the board.

Many organizations still describe cyber risk using qualitative categories instead of financial impact, and many lack predefined board-level cyber incident escalation thresholds. Board discussions remain divided between reviewing past events and planning for future cyber risks.