Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 11, 2026

CTI Detection Engineer

Department of Parliamentary Services | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a CTI Detection Engineer, you will lead the detection lifecycle by identifying detection gaps, developing and validating detection logic, deploying and tuning analytics, maintaining cyber threat intelligence workflows, and continuously improving detections to keep pace with evolving adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

Cloud Solution Architect

Tata Consultancy Services | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Solution Architect, you will design secure, scalable cloud and application architectures with a focus on modern frontend development, identity and access management, API security, and authentication technologies such as MFA, SSO, OAuth2, JWT, and OpenID Connect. You will collaborate with engineering, security, and DevOps teams to implement enterprise security controls, conduct security reviews and threat modeling, and ensure compliance with security standards.

Cyber Defense Incident Responder

EY | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defense Incident Responder, you will coordinate responses to cyber incidents caused by external threats, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, support incident management programs, lead small to medium-sized projects, develop and maintain incident response processes, playbooks, and documentation, prepare leadership communications and metrics, manage the team’s knowledge base, and participate in an on-call rotation to support incident response outside normal business hours.

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Cyber Security Engineer

Broadcom | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, your responsibilities include responding to cyber security incidents through detection, containment, and remediation, conducting proactive threat hunting, developing and tuning new threat detections, integrating log sources with the SIEM platform, and building and managing security automation playbooks.

Cyber Security Specialist – Blue Team

HBX Group | Spain | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist – Blue Team, you will protect the organization’s security posture by detecting and responding to cyber threats, conducting threat hunting, managing vulnerabilities, securing cloud and AI environments, supporting incident response, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to strengthen security through proactive engineering and automation.

Cybersecurity Manager

Unity Infotech | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, you will lead cybersecurity engineering and DevSecOps initiatives by embedding security into the SDLC and CI/CD pipelines, driving application security and cloud security programs across Azure and AWS, establishing AI security governance frameworks, managing enterprise security tools, ensuring regulatory compliance, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver secure technology solutions, and mentoring cybersecurity engineering teams while fostering continuous improvement.

Director of IT Security

ETAP | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of IT Security, you will lead the organization’s security strategy, governance, and risk management programs, establish security policies and controls, oversee compliance, audits, and regulatory requirements, provide security architecture guidance across cloud, identity, networks, and applications, lead incident response and business continuity planning, manage third-party security risks.

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Manager, Threat Remediation

Pfizer | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager, Threat Remediation, you will lead the organization’s threat remediation program by prioritizing and coordinating the resolution of cybersecurity threats and exposures. You will work with security, engineering, infrastructure, and business teams to develop remediation plans, track progress, validate outcomes, and support the response to high-severity incidents.

Network Security Specialist

Candescent | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Specialist, you will define and execute the organization’s network security strategy, design and manage secure network architectures across cloud and on-premises environments, oversee firewall and secure connectivity technologies, integrate security into infrastructure and DevOps workflows, ensure compliance with security standards and regulations, maintain technical documentation, support audits and risk assessments, and lead cross-functional initiatives while mentoring network security engineers and promoting secure-by-design practices.

Security Analyst – Tier 3

Nebius | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Analyst – Tier 3, you will lead complex investigations from initial scoping through technical analysis, impact assessment, and root-cause determination. You will serve as the SOC’s senior escalation point, support incident response, improve investigation methods and tooling, mentor Tier 1 and Tier 2 analysts, collaborate with security teams to strengthen detection and response, participate in readiness exercises, and provide senior on-call support outside business hours.

Security Tool Management Specialist

Kapalins | India | Remote – View job details

As a Security Tool Management Specialist, you will administer, configure, and optimize the organization’s security tool stack, including vulnerability management, GRC, DLP, PAM, EDR/XDR, email security, and SIEM integrations. You will monitor tool performance, support remediation and compliance efforts, maintain security workflows and reporting, collaborate with security and IT teams to improve security operations, and manage tool lifecycle activities, including upgrades, vendor relationships, and licensing.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Modine Manufacturing Company | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage enterprise security technologies across endpoint, identity, email, cloud, vulnerability management, SSE/SASE, and security monitoring platforms, while supporting upgrades, integrations, and deployments.

Senior Engineer, Network Observability

CoreWeave | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Engineer, Network Observability, you will develop and maintain scalable network observability platforms, build telemetry and automation solutions using Python and Golang, integrate logs and metrics across network infrastructure, enhance monitoring and alerting capabilities, collaborate with engineering and operations teams to improve network visibility and reliability, participate in on-call support, and mentor junior engineers.

Staff Hardware Security Engineer

Arm | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Staff Hardware Security Engineer, you will assess the security of SoC hardware components and security features, identify and validate hardware vulnerabilities through architecture reviews and hands-on testing, develop proof-of-concept demonstrations, create tools and methodologies for hardware security evaluation, and collaborate with architecture, silicon, firmware, and platform teams to communicate findings and implement effective mitigations.

Technical Cyber Threat Investigator

Anthropic | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Technical Cyber Threat Investigator, you will detect and investigate attempts to misuse Anthropic’s AI systems for cyber operations, develop threat detection strategies, produce actionable threat intelligence, conduct cross-platform investigations, improve safety measures based on investigation findings, research emerging AI threats, collaborate with external intelligence partners, and help build Anthropic’s threat intelligence program.

Threat Analyst

ThreatLocker | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Analyst, you will research and investigate emerging cybersecurity threats, track threat actors and their tactics, analyze malware and attack campaigns, produce technical threat intelligence and research reports, identify detection gaps, collaborate with detection engineering to improve threat coverage.