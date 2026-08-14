New infosec products of the week: August 14, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from A10 Networks, ScienceLogic, Searchlight Cyber, and SelectHub.

ScienceLogic delivers secure AI deployment and smarter IT operations with Skylar AI 2.5

ScienceLogic has announced Skylar AI 2.5, expanding secure deployment options for organizations with stringent security, sovereignty, and compliance requirements, while introducing enhancements that strengthen AI performance, operational intelligence, and enterprise integrations. The release further improves AI accuracy, platform performance, and natural language user experience across the ScienceLogic AI Platform.

Searchlight Cyber combines exposure and threat intelligence in new PTEM platform

Searchlight Cyber has launched its Preemptive Threat Exposure Management (PTEM) platform, combining exposure visibility with real-world attacker intelligence to help organizations prioritize and reduce the exposures most likely to be exploited. The platform combines two core capabilities. Searchlight Exposure provides continuous exposure visibility, attack surface discovery, and exploitability validation, while Searchlight Threat delivers intelligence on what threat actors are discussing, developing, and targeting.

A10 Networks introduces AI Gateway to secure and manage enterprise AI

A10 Networks has announced the general availability of the A10 AI Gateway, a centralized, intelligent control plane that gives organizations unified routing, cost management, and governance across every AI agent, application and large language model (LLM) they use.

DataGrout helps enterprises control AI usage, governance and LLM costs

SelectHub has announced the launch of DataGrout, its specialized AI research lab introducing an LLM inference optimization platform and AI governance solution for enterprises. DataGrout’s mission is to drive token reduction for agentic workflows, chatbots and AI tools, while equipping IT and FinOps leadership with a policy-driven, auditable LLM payload and cost monitoring system to track company-wide AI utilization.