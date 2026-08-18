Following the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an agentic collective autonomously penetrated OpenAI’s research infrastructure and another company’s production infrastructure by chaining together multiple weaknesses, OpenAI began strengthening its safety requirements. The weaknesses included previously unknown vulnerabilities and credentials leaked online.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said ChatGPT Work identified 13 security issues on his personal website in about 15 minutes and spent another hour addressing them, showing how AI agents can accelerate security work.

OpenAI’s security strategy

The company is strengthening its security measures and using AI to improve its defenses, focusing on four main areas.

Codex and other security tools validate code changes, identify vulnerabilities and help developers fix them. The goal is to catch vulnerabilities earlier, shorten remediation times and prevent some vulnerabilities from appearing in newly written code.

AI-based systems also triage almost all initial security alerts before they reach human analysts. The company is connecting some detections to limited automated responses, while people remain responsible for high-impact decisions.

AI models search OpenAI’s systems for potential attack paths, including vulnerabilities, configuration errors, excessive permissions and unintended connections between systems. The findings can help security teams address weaknesses and test whether existing controls work as intended.

The company is also continuing to invest in core security practices such as network isolation, system hardening, monitoring, patching, secure deployments and access controls.

Recommendations for organizations

AI models are becoming more capable of automating parts of real-world cyberattacks, making it easier to find and exploit existing weaknesses such as software bugs and overlooked access permissions.

Earlier this year, OpenAI began releasing some of its cyber capabilities only to trusted defenders. In the following months, other companies released open-weight models with cyber capabilities that OpenAI described as only a few months behind the frontier. The company believes broader access to capable AI models could change the economics of cybersecurity in favor of defenders by making vulnerabilities faster and easier to find, prioritize and fix.

OpenAI says organizations should begin integrating AI into security operations, starting with their highest-priority systems. AI agents can help identify and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend fixes and assist with security investigations.

Organizations should expand automation gradually, beginning with read-only scans and alert reviews before introducing live triage and limited automated actions. Human oversight should remain in place for high-impact decisions.

“No company can do this alone. Our ask is that AI labs, security vendors, enterprises, and maintainers share validated findings, fixes, and practical playbooks so that one organization’s discovery can strengthen the entire ecosystem,” Brockman said.

OpenAI expects organizations to automate more of their security operations in the coming months as AI-driven threats grow, while developing tools and practices that allow defenders to address vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.