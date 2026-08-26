Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: August 2026

Presented here is a curated selection of noteworthy open-source cybersecurity solutions that have drawn recognition for their ability to enhance security postures across diverse settings.

SkillSpector: NVIDIA’s open-source security scanner for AI agent skills

SkillSpector is an open-source scanner from NVIDIA that reads an agent skill and tells you whether to install it. Point it at a directory, a zip file, a single SKILL.md, or a Git URL, and it returns a list of findings, a risk score, and recommendations.

Future AGI: Open-source platform for shipping self-improving AI agents

Future AGI is an open-source platform for tracing, evaluating, simulating, and guardrailing LLM agents, licensed Apache 2.0 and self-hostable. Self-hosted instances register with Future AGI on first boot and send an instance ID, a version string, a deployment type, and the email addresses and domains of active admin users.

Chainloop: Open-source evidence store and policy engine for the software supply chain

Chainloop is an open source evidence store for the software supply chain. A command line tool runs inside a GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins, or Dagger pipeline, picks up what the build produced, uploads those files to content-addressable storage, and references each one in a signed in-toto attestation. in-toto is a specification for recording who ran which step of a build, so the record can be checked afterward.

PentestGPT: Open-source automated penetration testing agentic framework

PentestGPT is an open-source penetration testing agent that points a large language model at a target and lets it work. In its default mode it runs recon, then exploit, then walkthrough, each stage feeding the next. Switch it to pentest mode and the stages become asset discovery, vulnerability identification, report. No human sits in the loop.

Hazmat: Open-source containment for AI agents

Hazmat is an open-source tool that runs AI coding agents inside a separate account on your own machine. It wraps the harnesses people use: Claude Code, Codex, OpenCode, Cursor Agent, and several more, plus any script you write yourself.

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