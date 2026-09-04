Google patches actively exploited Chrome zero-day (CVE-2026-85046)

Google has patched 12 vulnerabilities affecting its popular Chrome browser, among them CVE-2026-85046, which has been exploited in the wild.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2026-85046 exists in the wild,” the company said in a Thursday security advisory.

The fix has been shipped in Chrome 152.0.7977.82/.83 for Windows and macOS and Chrome 152.0.7977.82 for Linux, with the update rolling out to users over the coming days and weeks.

About CVE-2026-85046

CVE-2026-85046 (CVSS score: 8.8) is a type confusion bug in V8, Chrome’s JavaScript and WebAssembly engine, which allows a remote attacker “to execute arbitrary code inside the sandbox via a crafted HTML page.”

The vulnerability was reported by researcher Salvatore Gulizia (aka Serotav) on August 4, 2026, who earned a $1,000 bug bounty for the disclosure.

In his own write-up, Gulizia described the root cause as “a V8 bug in the compilers that leads to an array containing PACKED_ELEMENTS to receive the map PACKED_SMI_ELEMENTS, this can be turned into arbitrary read/write on the JavaScript heap.”

As per usual, Google did not share more details about the fixed zero-day, nor details about its possible in-the-wild exploitation.

CVE-2026-85046 is the sixth Chrome zero-day vulnerability Google has fixed in 2026. Previously patched flaws include CVE-2026-2441, CVE-2026-3909, CVE-2026-3910, CVE-2026-5281, and CVE-2026-11645.