Your passkeys can now move between password managers on Android

Google turned on a transfer feature in Android that moves passwords and passkeys straight from one password manager to another, with no file to download along the way. You start it from inside the app you are switching to, and Google says the data moves between the apps in a few seconds.

“Historically, moving your passwords meant downloading them into an unencrypted text file, which left them unprotected on your device,” Google said. Passkeys, the sign-in credentials that stand in for a password and live inside the manager, could not be transferred between managers at all, by Google’s account, so a switch meant recreating each one across the sites and apps that used it.

How the transfer works

You open the new password manager, choose its option to import or copy from another provider, and the app hands the job to Android. Android then detects the password managers already on the device and shows you which ones it can pull from. Tap Continue and Android sends you back into the old manager to select, review, and authorize what moves.

Which apps have it

Four managers support the flow today: Google Password Manager, 1Password, Bitwarden Password Manager, and Dashlane. Google says more partners will follow, without naming them or giving a date. It also does not say which Android versions carry the feature, or what protects the credentials while they pass between the two apps beyond calling the handoff secure.

If your manager is not one of those four, a switch still starts with the export button, and your passkeys stay where they are.