Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: September 2026

Presented here is a curated selection of noteworthy open-source cybersecurity solutions that have drawn recognition for their ability to enhance security postures across diverse settings.

Open-source secrets scanning tool Sift hunts credentials in Microsoft 365, Slack, and Jira

Sift is a free, open-source command line tool that searches for passwords, API keys, and other sensitive data across the places a company keeps its work: local disks, Windows file shares, an entire Active Directory domain, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams channel files, Slack messages, and Jira and Confluence. Stratus Security, a penetration testing consultancy, built it for its own engagements and released it for free.

ToolHive: The open-source way to run any MCP server securely

ToolHive is an open-source platform that runs Model Context Protocol servers inside containers. An MCP server is the connector that lets an AI client like Cursor or Claude Code reach an outside tool, and Stacklok ships ToolHive under Apache 2.0, so the runtime, the Kubernetes operator, and the registry cost nothing to self-host.

AI-Infra-Guard: Open-source security scanner for AI systems

Tencent’s Zhuque Lab built AI-Infra-Guard, an open-source security scanner for AI systems. It fingerprints running services such as Ollama, vLLM and ComfyUI and checks them against more than 1,600 known CVEs, inspects MCP servers and agent skills across 14 categories of risk, and runs jailbreak evaluations against a target model.

Permify: Open-source authorization as a service

Permify is an open-source authorization service that answers access questions at run time: can user X view document Y, which posts can members of team Y edit. It keeps those rules in one place, apart from the application code that would otherwise carry them.

DeepZero: Open-source hunting for vulnerable Windows drivers

DeepZero is an open-source engine that automates the search for exploitable Windows kernel drivers. You point it at a folder of binaries and it parses them, pulls them apart, scans them, throws most of them away, and asks a language model whether what survives can be attacked. Pipelines are written in YAML, the code is Python 3.11 and up.

Gopass: Open-source command-line password manager for teams

Gopass is a free, open-source password manager that stores credentials in an encrypted store and runs from the command line. Its maintainers built it as a drop-in replacement for pass, the standard Unix password manager.

Prismor: Open-source runtime control plane for AI agents

Prismor is a free, open-source security layer for AI coding agents. It sits between an agent such as Claude Code, Codex, or Cursor and the actions that agent wants to take, and it checks each tool call against a policy before the call runs. Every call gets one of three verdicts: allow, warn, or block.

Authorizer: Open-source authentication and authorization for your apps

Authorizer is an open-source server for sign-in and access control in web and mobile apps. Teams run it on their own infrastructure and keep user accounts in a database they choose. Its maintainers have built a permissions engine and an interface for AI agents into the same Go program that logs users in, so a chatbot can ask whether a user may see a document before it fetches that document.

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