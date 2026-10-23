Google opens its cloud to rival OpenAI, promises business data won’t train models

Google Cloud is adding OpenAI models to its platform, initially through a private preview for selected business customers. The launch includes GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol and GPT-6 Luna. Google positions them as options for demanding work, lower-cost professional tasks and everyday use that requires fast responses.

More choice, one bill

Businesses will purchase access through Google Cloud Marketplace. Usage will appear on a single Google Cloud invoice and count toward existing cloud spending commitments. It will also qualify for Flexible Savings Plans, which offer lower token costs across model providers in exchange for a monthly spending commitment.

Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of Product Management for Gemini at Google Cloud, said customers can select and switch models based on performance, response times and cost.

The billing arrangement simplifies purchasing and administration. Companies evaluating the models will also need to assess how each performs on their tasks and what ongoing use will cost.

A customer-service assistant, for example, could use a faster, less expensive model to sort incoming messages and a more capable one to investigate complex complaints.

Security and data handling

Google says customer prompts, context and outputs will remain within designated data boundaries and will not be used to train foundation models.

“Helping customers put AI to work across their enterprise content requires leading models backed by strong security and rigorous compliance standards,” said Yashodha Bhavnani, VP of AI products at Box.

“By using OpenAI models through Google Cloud, we will be able to give customers access to OpenAI’s frontier AI models alongside Google Cloud’s security and compliance capabilities, enabling them to get more value from their enterprise content. This is a step toward operating more efficiently as we bring AI to customers.”

Businesses will also need to establish who can access company information, how activity is recorded and what happens to data after a request is processed.

More features planned

Customers with preview access can build applications using the models through Google Cloud’s APIs. Developers can also connect their local Codex CLI and Codex Desktop workflows to Google’s Gemini platform for inference, with Google Cloud processing the model requests.

Google plans to add zero data retention options and Confidential Compute protections. It also intends to bring OpenAI models to Gemini for business and Google Antigravity.

The preview gives companies an opportunity to test the models on their own tasks and determine whether the results justify the cost.