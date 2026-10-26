Anamarija Pogorelec
Anamarija Pogorelec, Senior Staff Writer, Help Net Security

Kali Linux 2026.3 ships kernel 7.1.5, brings wardriving to the TicWatch Pro 3

The Kali Linux team released version 2026.3 after overhauling the public build scripts it uses to produce every official image. The refreshed scripts share the same features, command-line arguments and, where possible, the same layout, so a pipeline written against an older script may need edits.

Builds can now run in a container

Each refreshed script ships a build-in-container.sh that detects whether you run Docker or Podman, creates a build container and runs the build inside it. That keeps the build dependencies off your host. The team also improved its documentation for building on Debian-based systems.

The kali-installer script shows what a build involves. On a machine with apt, you clone the repository from GitLab, install six build packages (simple-cdd, debian-cd, cpio, mtools, dosfstools and xorriso) and run sudo ./build.sh. The defaults produce a kali-rolling ISO for AMD64. Flags change the hostname, add packages, or switch branch, variant and architecture, as in –branch kali-dev –variant netinst –arch arm64. Automating builds comes next, then examples of different setups and customization.

Kernel, desktop and tools

The release includes 126 package updates, among them a Kali kernel jump from 6.19 to 7.1.5. KDE Plasma 6.7 adds per-screen virtual desktops, useful on multi-monitor setups where you want terminals, Burp and documentation kept apart without switching every display, and it lets you duplicate network connections.

Kali Linux 2026.3

Six tools join the network repositories: dalfox, an XSS scanner; katana, a crawler; qsreplace, which swaps query string values in URLs fed to it; rustscan, a port scanner; sdrangel, a front end for software-defined radio; and snaffler-ng, which scans SMB shares for credentials and sensitive data.

NetHunter adds a smartwatch

Kali NetHunter now supports wardriving, the practice of hunting for wireless networks on the move, from the TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch. Qazy Anwar updated the libnexmonkali library so the watch’s internal monitor mode works with chroot tools such as the aircrack-ng suite and kismet. NFC access to the Kali chroot lets users read, clone and edit Mifare classic cards without an external adapter, and KernelSU is now supported.

WearHunter, which controls a NetHunter watch from a phone over ADB via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, is experimental. Nine new kernels cover devices from a Google Pixel on LineageOS 22.2 to the Sony Xperia 10 V.

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