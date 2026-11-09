Companies seeking an MSP doubt their ability to spot cyberattacks

Businesses looking to outsource cybersecurity want providers that can help them recover from attacks, manage AI risks, and explain what security problems mean for their operations, according to Barracuda What MSP Customers Need Next report.

What MSP customers need next (Source: Barracuda Networks)

66% of surveyed organizations already outsource security services to a managed service provider (MSP), while another 29% are considering or evaluating providers.

Recovery remains a weak spot

Organizations considering an MSP are not reporting more security incidents than existing MSP customers. They report less confidence in their ability to detect threats, investigate incidents, and recover when an attack occurs.

“Organizations considering an MSP are not dealing with significantly more security incidents than existing MSP customers or organizations that manage security internally. The real difference is confidence,” Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances, Barracuda, explained.

Only 29% of prospective MSP customers said they could secure compromised accounts and restore operations within hours. Another 9% needed more than a week or could not do so consistently.

Of the organizations considering an MSP, 41% described their companywide security programs and policies as being at an early stage or only partially established. That figure reached 46% for maintaining a complete inventory of third parties with access to sensitive data.

AI adds to existing security concerns

AI-related threats worried 59% of organizations considering an MSP. Their concerns included phishing messages and social engineering generated with AI, unauthorized employee use of AI tools, and AI-enabled insider threats.

Customers also need help managing their own adoption of AI. That includes setting rules for its use and maintaining control of sensitive information handled through AI tools and workflows, Hodges wrote in an accompanying blog post.

Hiring more people was not the leading answer for prospective MSP customers. Only 23% said additional staff would have the greatest impact on security. Respondents placed greater emphasis on specialist expertise, better visibility into threats, AI-assisted investigation, and more time for prevention.

Plain language matters when choosing a provider

Some 95% of existing MSP customers said technical excellence mattered, while 40% identified plain-language explanations of risks, incidents, and next steps as a factor in choosing a provider.

Customers want providers who understand their industry and everyday operating pressures, and can explain security issues to business leaders who do not have a technical background.