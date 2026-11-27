State-sponsored hacking groups tied to Beijing and Pyongyang have started running the ARTEX pentesting tool in attacks, Microsoft Threat Intelligence warned this week.

Published on GitHub in July 2026 by a user going by Autumn-27, ARTEX is an LLM-driven open-source penetration testing framework that runs attacks largely on its own, with the operator setting a goal and AI agents planning and carrying out the steps needed to reach it.

In November, China-based cybersecurity company ThreatBook claimed ownership of ARTEX and began selling access to an ARTEX Pro version, though Microsoft does not link the company to the attacks.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve reported several distinct campaigns that abused ARTEX to search public repositories for exposed secrets, enable supply chain compromise, and scan internet-facing systems for exploitation,” researchers wrote. “These campaigns illustrate how threat actors use ARTEX to automate various stages of the attack chain.”

“As of November 2026, Microsoft Threat Intelligence has observed both state-sponsored and financially motivated threat actors such as Storm-0940, Storm-3358, Onyx Sleet, Pearl Sleet, Crystal Typhoon, and Salt Typhoon integrating ARTEX into their tooling,” Microsoft reported.

Typhoon is the label Microsoft uses for China-based groups, while Sleet marks those tied to North Korea.

The most recognizable group on the list, Salt Typhoon, is linked to a long-running espionage campaign against telecommunications providers.

In December 2024, the White House confirmed that the group had compromised at least eight US telecommunications providers, where it stole subscribers’ call records, intercepted the calls and texts of specific targets in government and politics, and accessed systems used for court-ordered communication interception by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Salt Typhoon was also tied to a July 2025 intrusion at a European telecommunications organization. The attackers got in by exploiting a vulnerability in a Citrix NetScaler Gateway appliance and were spotted before they could move deeper into the network, Darktrace reported.

Three hours to privileged access

In one password spraying run against Microsoft 365, Storm-0940, a China-state-aligned group, logged more than 151,000 failed sign-ins, peaking at 2,900 failures per minute. The group went from initial targeting to privileged access in less than three hours.

Another case moved faster, with an AI agent going from searching GitHub for client secrets to taking data from Azure Key Vault in five minutes.

Storm-0940’s ARTEX-assisted campaigns also include a supply chain compromise linked to ConnectWise and the abuse of app credentials.

Noisy by design

“ARTEX does not introduce new attack techniques; it uses common, pre-existing penetration testing tools and techniques. ARTEX does sometimes transmit distinctive characteristics associated with its integrated penetration testing tools. However, threat actors using ARTEX can and do vary network indicators like source IP address or user agent string, especially to bypass static or simple signature-based detection and blocking,” Microsoft explained.

Behavior is harder to disguise, and by default ARTEX makes no attempt to hide what it does. Its bursts of varied requests, rapid retries and jumps between attack stages at machine speed stand out in logs.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre came to the same conclusion about agentic attack frameworks in general. In a blog post published on November 24, the agency said such tools “trade stealth for speed,” generating heavy traffic and interacting with almost everything they find, which makes them easier to detect. It also warned that this may change once future frameworks are built with stealth in mind.