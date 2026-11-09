Product showcase: What the Malwarebytes Claude connector reveals about unexpected texts

The Malwarebytes connector for Claude checks suspicious links, phone numbers, and email addresses without leaving the chat. You can paste a link or upload a screenshot of a message, then ask Claude to check the details against Malwarebytes’ threat database. The connector works with free and paid Claude plans and requires no separate Malwarebytes account.

Setting permissions for each tool

The connector has six tools, including options to look up domain registration details, scan several items at once, and report suspected scams.

You can set permissions for each tool separately. Ask requires Claude to request permission before each use. Always allow lets it use the tool without prompting. Block hides the tool from Claude.

Testing a connector

I tested the connector with two screenshots and left the tools set to Ask. The first showed a text claiming to come from Croatia’s Ministry of the Interior. It said I had an unpaid speeding fine and called itself a third warning. When Claude requested permission to check the sender’s number, I chose Allow once.

Malwarebytes returned Unknown for the phone number. Claude flagged the message as a likely scam, citing the sender’s Philippine country code and the pressure to act.

The second screenshot showed two IKEA delivery updates, each with a shortened link. Both came back Unknown. The scan showed that one link redirected toward an IKEA order page and marked the other Offline. Seeing the redirect gave me a detail to verify in the IKEA app without opening the link from the text.

Conclusion

Malwarebytes and Claude helped identify signs of scam and explain why the message looked suspicious. The test showed how the integration can help you understand the risks before clicking a link or replying.