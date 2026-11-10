Cybercriminals are using AI agents to coordinate attacks, stolen credentials to access linked services, and tools that interfere with intrusion detection and system recovery, according to Acronis TRU Cyber Pulse 2026.

One operator coordinates activity across several countries

In an investigation known as BOSSAI, researchers documented how one operator connected more than 10 AI models to tools for reconnaissance, scanning and exploitation. Through WeChat and LINE, the operator could assign tasks, monitor agent activity and direct concurrent operations. Reusable instructions carried procedures and details about targets from one campaign to the next.

The infrastructure supported activity involving emergency services and government systems in Taiwan, universities in Thailand and telephone data collection in Mexico. Several tools were configured to run without approval prompts, allowing agents to select and execute them within their granted permissions.

Researchers identified more than 575 malicious OpenClaw skills posing as utilities. The packages delivered trojans, cryptocurrency miners and information stealers to Windows and macOS systems. Agent skills can combine instructions with executable code that uses permissions already granted to the agent. On Hugging Face, researchers documented malicious payloads disguised as models, datasets and AI applications.

Stolen sessions give intruders a route into cloud services

A stolen browser session can give an attacker access to connected cloud applications without triggering a fresh MFA challenge. Repository credentials and API keys can expose source code and services tied to a developer account. Stolen access can also change hands, giving ransomware operators or espionage groups a foothold obtained by another actor.

Of the more than 1.8 million endpoints already running the vendor’s own remote monitoring and management software, 63.1% had at least one additional remote management or remote access tool installed. Some installations support routine work. Others may remain on devices after a provider change. An intruder who gains control of one of those tools can use it to reach the systems it manages.

In the Red Heron campaign, a working public exploit appeared the day after Gitea issued a patch for a critical vulnerability. The attackers adapted the code to target internet-facing Gitea servers. In confirmed breaches, they stole repositories, collected credentials and moved to other systems.

Ransomware targets monitoring and recovery

A Qilin ransomware sample could terminate processes and delete Windows Volume Shadow Copies before encryption. The Gentlemen maintained tools that affiliates could use to disable endpoint detection and response software. If monitoring goes down on a shared management server, defenders can lose visibility across several environments during an intrusion.

Lockbit 5.0 data leak site (Source: Acronis)

LockBit 5.0 includes versions for Windows, Linux and VMware ESXi. The ESXi variant can shut down running virtual machines so their files can be encrypted. An INC ransomware encryptor can delete snapshots, removing a recovery option for affected machines. An attack on a virtualization host can take multiple services offline and disrupt the infrastructure used to restore them.

Familiar software helps conceal malicious activity

The TamperedChef campaign used ads and search results to distribute malicious applications that performed the tasks they advertised, including editing PDFs and opening manuals. The applications carried valid Extended Validation code-signing certificates that the operators obtained through a rotating network of U.S.-registered shell companies. When a certificate was revoked, the operators replaced it with one obtained through another company.

Other campaigns used GitHub repositories and cloud storage to distribute malware. Attackers also used messaging services to communicate with compromised systems. These platforms carry routine business traffic, which can make malicious activity harder to detect.