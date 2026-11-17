Microsoft has expanded Windows Autopatch’s quality update controls, allowing administrators to manage Windows quality updates, supported .NET Framework updates, and Quick machine recovery updates through a single policy in Microsoft Intune.

Windows Autopatch is a cloud service that automates updates for Windows, Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Teams to help improve organizational security and productivity. The new controls support automatic or manual approval for different update types, alongside device monitoring through Windows Autopatch reports.

Configuring update approvals and deployment timing

Administrators can configure approval methods and deployment timing when creating a quality update policy in the Microsoft Intune admin center. Settings for Windows quality updates and supported .NET Framework updates on Windows 11 appear together, followed by those for Quick machine recovery updates.

Creating a quality update policy (Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft recommends automatic approval for security updates, with a configurable deferral period of 0–30 days. For optional updates or environments with strict change controls, it recommends manual approval. Manually approved updates become available upon approval, without an additional deferral period.

Quality update policies work alongside existing update ring policies. With automatic approval, the quality update policy’s deferral replaces the deferral configured in the update ring or Windows Autopatch group, instead of adding to it. For example, a two-day quality update policy deferral overrides a five-day update ring deferral, making the update available two days after release.

Other settings, including deadlines and grace periods, continue to apply once updates become available.

Existing phased rollouts can be preserved by creating a quality update policy for each update ring, matching its deferral period, and assigning it to the same device groups.

Managing .NET Framework and recovery updates

Even though Windows and supported .NET Framework updates share approval settings by default, individual .NET Framework releases can be reviewed, approved, and paused separately under Windows Update > Quality updates > Manage updates. Pausing one update type does not pause the other.

Deploying .NET Framework updates in the same cycle as Windows quality updates reduces interruptions and restarts, Mounica, Battula, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, explained.

Quick machine recovery helps Windows devices recover when a large-scale problem prevents them from starting. After two consecutive startup failures, a device enters the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). If Microsoft has provided an applicable fix, the device can download and apply it to recover.

Manual approval is the default for recovery fixes, but automatic approval is also available, with an optional deferral period. These fixes can be approved, paused, and resumed through Manage updates.

Tracking update compliance and device recovery

Two Windows Autopatch reports show the status of devices assigned to quality update policies, with data refreshed every four hours.

The Quality update status report identifies the latest approved quality update in the Target release column and shows the date by which each device is expected to install it.

For devices assigned to both an update ring and a quality update policy, the target installation date depends on the approval method. For automatically approved updates, it is the release date plus the quality update policy’s deferral period and the configured client deadline. For manually approved updates, it is the approval date plus the configured client deadline.

The new Quick machine recovery updates report lists devices that have experienced a boot failure. It remains empty until a boot-critical issue occurs.

The report shows each device’s recovery status, along with the fix version and the policy used to deploy it.