Claroty went looking for consumer gadgets on hospital, factory and commercial networks and found tens of thousands of them, from game consoles and Roku streaming sticks to Teslas.

Roku sticks and smart watches mostly sat on guest networks, the separate segment meant for visitors’ devices. Sonos speakers and cars mostly stayed off guest networks, and game consoles mostly sat on production networks, next to the equipment that keeps patients cared for and production lines running.

Researchers analyzed more than 45 million devices at more than 30,000 critical infrastructure sites. From a compromised streaming stick or car, an attacker can look for reachable controllers, medical devices and building systems, steal credentials, and work toward critical equipment.

Roku did better than Sonos

Most Roku sticks and smart watches ended up on guest networks, while only a small share of Sonos speakers did.

If a device has little business reason to be there, people tend to put it on the guest network, and that fits the Rokus. Sonos is a different story, and setup is probably why. People usually control Sonos speakers from a phone or tablet on the same network, so the speakers end up wherever the staff’s phones and tablets are.

Cars and hospital consoles

Cars need Wi-Fi for software updates, so employees connect them to the company network after their commute. The researchers counted 3,425 Teslas, 984 Fords, 390 Hondas and 79 Hyundais. It also listed 775 devices from Texas Instruments, which makes chips. Claroty says almost none of the vehicles were isolated on guest networks. It reports six critical CVEs on Tesla Model 3s, including remote code execution flaws, and 121 security issues tied to Ford F-150 trucks, but it doesn’t list the CVE numbers.

Hospitals had the biggest count: 14,624 game consoles, concentrated in children’s hospitals, where patients ask to play. Claroty calls that a legitimate use. Even so, 13,939 of those consoles were on production networks, and 691 were rated high risk. These consoles most likely came through the hospitals’ own purchasing. Roku sticks, which have no business purpose on these networks, were better segmented than hospital consoles that do have one.

Industrial sites had far fewer consoles, 963, and 89.5% were on production networks. Thirty were rated high risk.

“Finding consumer technology like Apple Watches and Nintendo Switches residing on the same networks as OT and medical equipment points directly to ongoing deficiencies in network governance and segmentation within operational settings,” said Sean Tufts, Field CTO at Claroty.