ISSUE 69 (July 2021)
Cyber skills
ISSUE 69
Issue 69 Contributors
Bobby Christian
COO, Deepwatch
Pieter Danhieux
Chairman/CEO, Secure Code Warrior
Ameesh Divatia
CEO, Baffle
Heather Gantt-Evans
CISO, SailPoint
Toni Grzinic
Security Researcher
Anne Hardy
CISO, Talend
Mike Heredia
VP EMEA & APAC, XM Cyber
Mike Jumper
CEO, Glyptodon
Patrick MeLampy
Juniper Fellow, Juniper Networks
Todd Moore
VP of Encryption Solutions, Thales
Juan Pablo Perez-Etchegoyen
CTO, Onapsis
Aare Reintam
CTO, CybExer Technologies
Brian Satira
Chief Hacking Officer, Redoubt Research

Cyber skills

Table of contents

  • Why threat hunting is obsolete without context
  • Review: Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework
  • Navigating the waters of maritime cybersecurity
  • Defending against Windows RDP attacks
  • The evolution of the modern CISO
  • Understanding the cloud shared responsibility model
  • Why is patch management so difficult to master?
  • Preventing security issues from destroying the promise of IoT
  • Reformulating the cyber skills shortage
  • Cybersecurity industry analysis: Another recurring vulnerability we must correct
  • For CISOs and artificial intelligence to evolve, trust is a must
  • Quantum computing is imminent, and enterprises need crypto agility now
  • When the adversarial view of the attack surface is missing, digital transformation becomes riskier

