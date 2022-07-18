ISSUE 72 (July 2022)
Moving forward
ISSUE 72
Issue 72 Contributors
A.N. Ananth
President, Netsurion
John DeSimone
President of Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services, Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Juan Jones
Security Engineer, LogDNA
Jordan LaRose
Director of Consulting and IR, Americas, WithSecure
Hrvoje Martincic
Senior IT Consultant
Sanjay Raja
VP of Products, Gurucul
Yoni Shohet
CEO, Valence Security
Simon Whitburn
GM and Senior VP of International Business, Exterro

Moving forward

PDF download
Read issue 72 now
Share

Table of contents

  • Review: Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup
  • 7 threat detection challenges CISOs face and what they can do about it
  • How to set up a powerful insider threat program
  • Top 5 security analytics to measure
  • How to avoid security blind spots when logging and monitoring
  • Photo gallery: Cyber Week 2022
  • Review: Enzoic for Active Directory
  • An offensive mindset is crucial for effective cyber defense
  • The SaaS-to-SaaS supply chain is a wild, wild mess
  • How the blurring of the supply chain opens your doors to attackers—and how you can close them

Sponsors

Get your company featured in the magazine Click here

(IN)SECURE Magazine archive

More

ISSUE 72(July, 2022)

  • 7 threat detection challenges CISOs face and what they can do about it
  • How to set up a powerful insider threat program
  • An offensive mindset is crucial for effective cyber defense
go to issue

ISSUE 71.5(June, 2022)

Several of the most pressing topics discussed during this year’s Conference included issues surrounding privacy and surveillance, the positive and negative impacts of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the nuances of risk and policy, and more.

go to issue

ISSUE 71(March, 2022)

  • Why security strategies need a new perspective
  • The evolution of security analytics
  • Open-source code: How to stay secure while moving fast
go to issue