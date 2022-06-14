ISSUE 71.5 (June 2022)
RSA Conference 2022
Issue 71.5 Contributors

RSA Conference concluded its 31st annual event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Friday, June 10. Several of the most pressing topics discussed during this year’s Conference included issues surrounding privacy and surveillance, the positive and negative impacts of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the nuances of risk and policy, and cybersecurity-focused innovations across crypto and blockchain.

“RSA Conference plays a critical role in bringing the cybersecurity industry together. As cyberattacks grow in frequency and sophistication, it’s imperative that practitioners and experts across the public and private sector convene to hear unique perspectives to help address today’s biggest challenges,” said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference.

