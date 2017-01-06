New infosec products of the week​: January 6, 2017

Fortress Cyber Security launches Fortress UTM

Fortress UTM provides intrusion detection and prevention, firewall and anti-virus for all Wi-Fi and IoT/Ethernet attached systems, including smart devices and also provides attacker behavior detection and device vulnerability assessments.

The appliance comes with CyberGuard 24/7 service, a consumer focused Security Operations Center providing incident response and mitigation services. Security experts provide real-time verification of every connection in the home and are able to capture and detonate any connection brought into the home from an outside network.

WISeKey makes available its cryptographic Root of Trust

WISeKey has made available its cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) to IoT manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers (SPs) worldwide allowing them to add the RoT at the IoT hardware level to encrypt the communication and authenticate their devices. WISeKey is already working with many IoT manufactures in China and India and has developed an IoT center of excellency in both countries.

Bitdefender BOX gets an update

Bitdefender BOX takes yet another step into the future of cybersecurity, advancing the technology behind privacy protection and data anonymization while giving you control of who accesses your connected home and warning you of vulnerabilities hidden in your home network. And it reinforces it all with even more powerful hardware and a Bitdefender Total Security subscription for an unlimited number of Windows, MacOS or Android devices.

HEAT Software updates three UEM and Cloud Service Management solutions

HEAT Software announced significant updates to three of its core IT software solutions: HEAT Endpoint Management and Security Suite (EMSS), HEAT Service Management (SM), and HEAT Desktop and Server Management (DSM).