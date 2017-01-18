RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest 2017 finalists announced

RSA Conference announces the 10 finalists for its annual Innovation Sandbox Contest. The competition is dedicated to encouraging out-of-the-box ideas and the exploration of new technologies that have the potential to transform the information security industry. Past winners include successful companies such as Sourcefire, Imperva, Waratek, and most recently Phantom.

On Monday, February 13, 2017, each of this year’s finalists demonstrate its technology to conference attendees, as well as a judging panel that includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, RSA Corporate; Patrick Heim, head of trust and security at Dropbox; and Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research division at Rambus. The finalists also deliver a short presentation to the judges, who determine RSA Conference 2017’s Most Innovative Startup.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Baffle

Baffle makes data breaches irrelevant by keeping data always encrypted – at rest and in process. This cloud-centric solution transparently encrypts data as it is ingested into databases, automates key management and ensures that enterprise applications can keep operating on that data with no disruption.

Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations a software-defined and cloud-based secure enterprise network. The Cato Cloud reduces MPLS costs, eliminates branch security appliances, provides secure internet access everywhere, and securely connects mobile users and cloud infrastructures into the network.

Claroty

Claroty’s mission is to secure and optimize the industrial control networks that run the world. The Claroty Platform provides extreme visibility, real-time monitoring and anomaly detection for OT (ICS) networks; employing high-fidelity models and advanced algorithms to alert our customers to both cybersecurity and process integrity issues.

Contrast Security, Inc

Contrast Security is the only company that enables applications to automatically detect and fix vulnerabilities, identify attacks, and defend themselves. Contrast employs security instrumentation to strengthen applications before they deploy, protect them in production and provide visibility throughout the application lifecycle.

EN|VEIL

Powered by homomorphic encryption and founded by former NSAers, EN|VEIL’s scalable framework lets enterprises operate on data (query/analytics) without revealing the content of the interaction, the results, or the data itself. EN|VEIL is the first scalable commercial solution for securing data in use.

GreatHorn, Inc.

GreatHorn is the cybersecurity solution for cloud communication infrastructure. The company’s platform uses machine learning and automation to secure G Suite, Office 365, Slack, and other collaboration tools from targeted attacks and prevent financial, intellectual property, and regulated data theft.

RedLock

RedLock has invented a unique approach to cloud security automation that dynamically discovers cloud infrastructure changes, correlates them with configuration, network and user data, and applies machine learning to create a visual map for risk visibility, policy monitoring, and incident response.

UnifyID

UnifyID is the first holistic implicit authentication platform designed for online and offline use. This solution utilizes sensor data from everyday devices and machine learning to seamlessly authenticate users. By combining 100+ attributes, UnifyID achieves more than 99.999% true positive rate.

Uplevel Security

Uplevel’s adaptive response platform connects incoming alerts, threat intelligence, and open source data with historical attack data to create a dynamic profile of past, present, and potential future events, enabling tactical response to new attacks and strategic strengthening of security posture.

Veriflow

Veriflow brings formal verification to network infrastructure for the first time. Continuously ensuring your network operates as intended, Veriflow predicts outages before they impact users and vulnerabilities before they are exploited, allowing IT teams to deliver secure and resilient networks.

“This year’s submissions for the Innovation Sandbox Contest represented an incredibly competitive group,” said Sandra Toms, vice president at RSA and curator of RSA Conference. “It’s inspiring each year to see the strength in submissions as it demonstrates how cybersecurity professionals are collaborating to present innovative solutions to help businesses protect themselves. As enterprises continue to look to RSA Conference as an indicator of the industry’s progress and next steps, we are thrilled to be able to provide these finalists an opportunity to showcase their product to both potential customers and the cybersecurity community.”