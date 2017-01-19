Kali Linux certification, first official Kali book on the horizon

The Kali Linux distribution celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The hugely popular open source project, maintained by Offensive Security, announced today that its new Kali Linux Certified Professional (KLCP) will debut in Black Hat USA 2017. The KLCP is the first and only official certification program that validates one’s proficiency with the Kali Linux distribution.

The KLCP was developed to be a foundational certification, essential both for novices in the information security field and professionals with some field experience.

Kali Linux certification provides a solid and thorough drill down into the Kali Linux Distribution, focusing on how to build custom packages, host repositories, manage and orchestrate multiple instances, build custom ISOs, and more.

Kali Linux Revealed

Kali Linux also announced the June 5th, 2017 release of Kali Linux Revealed: Mastering the Penetration Testing Distribution, the first official book on the Kali Linux Platform.

Keeping the Kali Linux spirit, the online version of the book will be free of charge, allowing anyone who wishes to hone their skills and improve their knowledge of Kali to do so at no cost. This book, together with the official Kali documentation site will encompass the body of knowledge for the KLCP.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer so many tools to the information security community at such a critical time,” said Mati Aharoni, Lead Trainer and Developer at Kali Linux. “It is evident from recent events that the field of cyber security is hitting a critical point. The technical quality of the information security professionals that are released into the workforce has been sub-par. They are not equipped to meet the threats they face. And demand for highly trained information security professionals is drastically outpacing supply.”