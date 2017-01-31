Can your Netgear router be hijacked? Check now!

Yesterday, researcher Simon Kenin of Trustwave SpiderLabs released information about an authentication bypass flaw affecting a wide variety of Netgear routers, as well as PoC attack code for triggering it.

The vulnerability (CVE-2017-5521) can be exploited by attackers to discover the password required to take over control of an affected device.

“The bug is exploitable remotely if the remote management option is set and can also be exploited given access to the router over LAN or WLAN,” he explained.

“When trying to access the web panel a user is asked to authenticate, if the authentication is cancelled and password recovery is not enabled, the user is redirected to a page which exposes a password recovery token. If a user supplies the correct token to the page http://router/passwordrecovered.cgi?id=TOKEN (and password recovery is not enabled), they will receive the admin password for the router.”

Netgear issues patches slowly

He discovered the vulnerability almost a year ago, but revealed it only now because Netgear has been slow to push out fixed firmware for affected devices.

“In June [2016] Netgear published a notice that provided a fix for a small subset of vulnerable routers and a workaround for the rest. They also made the commitment to working toward 100% coverage for all affected routers,” he noted.

“The notice has been updated several time since then and currently contains 31 vulnerable models, 18 of which are patched now, and 2 models that they previously listed as vulnerable, but are now listed as not vulnerable. In fact, our tests show that one of the models listed as not vulnerable (DGN2200v4) is, in fact, vulnerable and this can easily be reproduced with the POC provided in our advisory.”

How man vulnerable devices are there?

Trustwave found over 10,000 remotely accessible vulnerable devices, and estimates that there are many more non-remotely accessible affected devices in use – possibly even a million.

“The vulnerability can be used by a remote attacker if remote administration is set to be Internet facing. By default this is not turned on. However, anyone with physical access to a network with a vulnerable router can exploit it locally. This would include public wifi spaces like cafés and libraries using vulnerable equipment,” Kenin explained in a blog post.

There is also the possibility of devices getting hijacked and turned into bots, or their DNS settings modified to quietly redirect users to malicious sites.

Netgear has likely not finished with pushing out firmware for all affected router models, so users might want to look into implementing the workarounds delineated in the advisory: enable the password recovery feature on the device (if password recovery is set the exploit will fail), and disable remote management.