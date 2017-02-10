Qualys at RSA Conference: Implementing innovation

There will be no lack of interesting content from Qualys at this year’s RSA Conference. Depending on you interests, you might want to make time for some of these talks and presentations.

Monday, February 13

To discover what’s new with Qualys, visit booth N3817 on Monday at 05:10 PM. In three 40-minutes long blocks, one after the other, the company’s experts will introduce the latest inovations in change monitoring, post-breach detection, and Qualys’ Web Application Firewall (WAP).

If you miss these presentations, no worries – you’ll have the chance to catch them in the following days.

Tuesday, February 14

If you always wanted to ask Kevin Mitnick a question, now is you chance. The famous hacker will be sharing safety tips for the age of Big Brother and Big Data and signing his “Art of Invisibility” book at the Qualys booth at 10:30 AM.

If building continuous security into IT and app infrastructures is what you’re aiming for, go hear Chris Carlson, VP of Product Management for the Qualys Cloud, in room 130, Moscone North, at 1:15 PM.

From 11:15 AM to 01:30 PM, in three consecutive 45-minute blocks, Qualys’s booth becomes the place to hear Pekin Insurance, Avaya, and Starwood Hotels share their experiences with implementing Qualys solutions for streamlining third party assessments in the cloud, security and compliance supporting business functions, and web application vulnerability scanning.

At 3:00 PM, John Njenga, Lead security Engineer at The Home Depot, will share their experience of using Qualys Cloud Agent and Qualys Vulnerability Management to secure the company’s network and device infrastructure. You can hear more about how Qualys Cloud Agent enables instant visibility of IT assets at 05:15 PM, from Chris Carlson, VP of Product Management, Cloud Agent Platform.

Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday starts with Qualys experts’ talking about web application scanning and web application firewall scanning, as well as vulnerability remediation prioritization (at 10:15 AM and 11:00 AM, respectively).

At 11:45 AM and again at 02:00 PM, Matt Willman, Principle Security Systems Engineer at Jive Software, will discuss Jive’s journey in implementing Qualys WAS and what they learned along the way.

Interspersed throughout the day will be the Pekin Insurance, Avaya, Starwood Hotels, and The Home Depot practical implementation talks for those who missed them on Tuesday (check out the schedule for the specific times).

At 4:00 PM, in the Nob Hill C room at the Marriot Marquis, Head of Qualys Vulnerability Labs Amol Sarwate will be hosting a P2P discussion about effective methods to survive DDoS attacks in the age of Mirai.

Thursday, February 16

At 10:30 AM, in the Nob Hill B room at the Marriot Marquis, Jason Kent, Vice President of Web Application Security at Qualys, will be hosting a P2P discussion about how to best safely deliver valuable app experiences.

As the conference is slowly winding down, Thursday is also the day to catch up with Qualys experts on WAF innovations, visibility into security, compliance, and remediation efforts, and securing public cloud workloads (from 10:15 AM to 2:00 PM, check out the schedule for the specific times).