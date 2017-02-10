Vera for Mail protects the confidentiality of email messages and attachments

Vera for Mail is an enterprise-grade security solution that lets businesses secure, track, and revoke access to any email they send.

Built on Vera’s data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail lets enterprises govern access to all their critical information from a single console. Used by more than 300,000 employees across the Fortune 100, Vera can protect enterprise data, no matter how employees share, communicate, or collaborate.

Email is still king

Despite the rapid adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools, email remains the primary tool to share sensitive information in the enterprise. But according to Cisco’s 2017 Cybersecurity Report, only 12 percent of security professionals trust the effectiveness of their existing email security tools. Vera for Mail restores this trust with security for both the body and attachments of an email, backed by the data-centric protections of the Vera platform.

“In today’s collaborative enterprises, email encryption, audit, and access control is an absolute necessity. Unfortunately, other encryption solutions just aren’t user-friendly or foolproof enough for daily use,” said Ajay Arora, CEO and co-founder of Vera. “With Vera for Mail, the days of email leaks are finally over. This is the next stage in our long-term quest to protect enterprise data through the last mile, secure every collaboration channel, and ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our customers’ most valuable data.”

Protect all confidential communication

Vera for Mail is the newest product in the company’s data-centric security portfolio, alongside Vera for Files and Vera Platform. With Vera for Mail, security teams can now protect all confidential communication, audit internal and external collaboration, prevent unwanted sharing, and dynamically revoke access to confidential email communications and content.

“Today employees have more communication options than ever before; instant messaging, social networks, group chat, and yes email – which still remains one of the most important business tools,” said Alan Lepofsky, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “ One of the common business requirements across these services is security. With information being spread across so many channels it’s more important than ever that organizations feel confident that their confidential information remains secure. With millions of messages being sent per day, companies want solutions that IT can enforce, but don’t provide extra friction for employees to use.”

Vera Mail will be available in private beta in Spring 2017.

Vera’s momentum

The launch of Vera for Mail continues the momentum Vera has built over the last year. In 2016, Vera increased its Fortune 100 customer base by 5x, tripled revenue growth, and is actively securing over 10 million files for its enterprise customers.

In 2016, Vera also released support for Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive, the Adobe Creative Suite, Duo two-factor authentication, and built platform integrations for data created and shared through Slack, Confluence, and Alfresco. Vera has been recognized as a “Most Innovative Startup” Finalist in the 2016 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Competition and was named a SINET 16 winner by Security Innovation Network.

To kick-off 2017, Vera was named a SC Trust Award Finalist for Cloud Computing Security, and will be attending the SC Awards Ceremony at the RSA Conference.