Catch emerging strains of ransomware with RansomFree

In this podcast recorded at RSA Conference 2017, Yoel Eilat, Senior Product Manager at Cybereason, talks about RansomFree – the free, anti-ransomware protection software, which works on PCs running Windows 7, 8 and 10, Windows 2010 R2 and Windows 2008 R2.

RansomFree uses behavioral analytics and proprietary deception techniques to target the core behaviors typical in ransomware attacks.

Here’s a transcript of the podcast for your convenience.

My name is Yoel Eilat, I’m a Senior Product Manager at Cybereason. Happy to talk about our new product called RansomFree. Basically, RansomFree addresses a serious problem that we’ve been seeing in the past couple of years out there. It’s been targeting enterprises, it’s been targeting small and medium businesses, and it’s been targeting basically also home users – anyone around the world – because it’s a very profitable scheme business, and it’s actually like a business plan. Attackers work together to get that business plan as profitable as possible.

At Cybereason, our mission is to first of all stop attackers for our customers, but we’ve taken our anti-ransomware solution for this problem from our enterprise product and we’ve wrapped it in a free solution, and we have released it out to the public for any user.

We’ve seen it actually stop more than 100 ransomware attacks for our users, which amount to over $100,000 for not reaching the bank accounts of cybercriminals. And if we look at the threats out there that this product is stopping and this thing, ransomware, is a threat to, last month we saw attacks on a hotel in Austria which locked people in the rooms. We’re seeing a new research by a university that’s showing how ransomware can affect water supply facilities, power plants using PLC circuits and so on. This is a real threat and it just keeps on evolving.

A few months ago we saw an attack that is actually in a way entertaining because they make series and shows about these things on television – in a way, it’s very sad as well. Attackers, they ask the victim, instead of paying, to infect their friends and colleagues.

And so what is the next step? Is the next step maybe stealing things from your friends and colleagues and working for these attackers? They can actually, you know, they hold you hostage to anything and everything instead of paying the ransom. It’s a serious threat and with RansomFree the solution is about to change its direction substantially.