GoDaddy acquires Sucuri

GoDaddy has entered into an agreement to purchase Sucuri, a provider of website security products and services. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sucuri is a security platform offering business owners a suite of security tools designed to protect website owners from emerging online threats. Sucuri’s suite of tools provide website owners the solution they require to respond to hacks when they occur, while also virtually patching vulnerabilities.

The company provides a security plug-in for the WordPress platform, and actively works to advance the security awareness and management of WordPress websites.

“The vast majority of our customers aren’t website security experts, nor should they need to be to secure their websites,” said Kevin Doerr, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security, GoDaddy. “Combining Sucuri with GoDaddy’s scale will advance digital security for our customers by making it effortless, timely and affordable. We’ll continue to invest in Sucuri and jointly develop products that propel security solutions forward.”

The Sucuri team is comprised of developers, analysts and researchers all focused on different parts of security attacks. This approach has enabled it to develop a system that provides a seamless flow of information between internal teams and the greater online community. This process has been key to Sucuri’s product evolution and its ability to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“Since our inception we have always had a single goal of protecting our customers’ websites. We achieve this with two very simple approaches: build things that deliver value and that stay ahead of emerging threats,” said Sucuri Founder Daniel Cid. “We now have the opportunity to take this same philosophy from a few hundred thousand sites to millions of sites. From our conversations with GoDaddy it became clear that we share the same customer-first philosophy and commitment to helping customers be secure online.”

“Sucuri is going to continue to deliver great products and services to our customers as we always have,” said Sucuri CEO Tony Perez. “Passion for customers and dedication to innovation is why there’s such a strong cultural fit between the two companies. We can’t wait to get started with GoDaddy and help customers around the world.”