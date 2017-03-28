IT pros spend too much time handling emergencies

A 1E survey of 1,014 IT professionals, who together manage more than 21 million endpoints globally, centered on unplanned activities – how often they occur, what types are most common, and the time spent identifying and addressing issues.

Highlights from the survey

On average, IT workers spend 29 percent of every day reacting to unplanned incidents or emergencies. Based on a full-time work schedule of 1,700 hours per year, this equates to more than 14 weeks a year.

More than half (51 percent) of respondents spend between a quarter and their whole day, every day, reacting to unplanned incidents.

The most common incidents are operations related – such as outages and performance issues.

While nearly half of these incidents are discovered with an hour, the mean time to fix them is more than five hours.

Companies with 50,000+ seats are three times more likely to take over a week to resolve a business-critical request.

Thinking of business-critical requests for IT support

How long does it typically take to respond to the cause of a disruption and to fix the issue?

For 43% of respondents, identification took between one and four hours: 11% reported that it could take anything from four hours to an entire week.

46% of business-critical issues are identified in an hour or less, but 76% take longer than an hour to resolve.

Effectively half (49%) reported that resolution took between one and four hours.

Companies of 50,000 seats or more are three times more likely to take over a week to resolve a business-critical request than smaller companies.

“We knew that IT teams spend a lot of time on unplanned incidents, but we didn’t think it was this high – one third of their time. That’s taking a huge toll on their ability to innovate,” said Sumir Karayi, CEO of 1E.