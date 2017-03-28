Website Performance Bootcamp: Quiz-based training course

The Website Performance Bootcamp is an online portal that provides quiz-based technical training in the field of website acceleration and content optimization.

Whether you’re running an e-commerce site, online gaming platform or enterprise website, your users expect a great experience every time they visit your site. Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) are an effective way to achieve this goal, minimizing site load times and reducing operational costs.

What’s inside?

This comprehensive quiz-based training course is comprised of 16 sections, divided into Basic and Advanced levels, on topics ranging from content caching to HTTP protocol and file compression techniques.

These challenging quizzes are designed to do much more than just test your knowledge and give you a score. Each question comes with a complete explanation of the right answer so you can learn from your mistakes.