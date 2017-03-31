New infosec products of the week​: March 31, 2017

Waterfall Security, CNA Hardy and THB partner to create global industrial cyber proposition

THB, CNA Hardy and leading cybersecurity specialist Waterfall Security Solutions have entered into a partnership to provide a new cyber security protection package for industrial businesses globally.

“This new cyber insurance partnership is a global precedent on many levels. First, it documents enough concern around increasing cyberattacks on industrial facilities, a clear sign for potential high profits from financial institutions. Secondly, it demonstrates the highest level of trust possible from two Lloyd’s of London companies, CNA/Hardy and THB, in our Unidirectional Gateway technology. That is a huge statement for Waterfall, and for the certainty of using Unidirectional Gateways as the best defense to prevent cyberattacks from entering industrial control systems,” Lior Frenkel, CEO at Waterfall Security told Help Net Security.

ViaSat delivers NSA-certified Type 1 100 Gbps ethernet encryptor

ViaSat announced the ViaSat KG-142, a 100 Gbps Type 1 Ethernet encryptor, is now NSA-certified. Building on ViaSat’s IP encryption heritage, the ViaSat KG-142 delivers the encryption power of 10 separate 10 Gbps encryptors in a single 1U rack unit, increasing scalability, and minimizing network overhead for Layer 2 Ethernet communications up to TS/SCI (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information).

Qualys delivers continuous security and compliance to Google Cloud Platform customers

Qualys has extended its single-pane view of security and compliance posture into Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Users can now scan their GCP workloads, along with all other global elastic-cloud and on-premise assets, from within the Qualys Cloud Platform. Qualys Virtual Scanner Appliance (QVSA) can now be directly deployed from the Google Cloud Launcher to GCP. With a single click, GCP users can create QVSA instances for Google Compute Engine (GCE) across all GCP regions. They can also embed Qualys Cloud Agents into their GCE images for a continuous view of security and compliance state.

ClearSky Data expands backup, disaster recovery capabilities

ClearSky Data has expanded its data protection capabilities to deliver complete offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) as part of its fully managed service. With ClearSky Data, customers only pay for a single, fully protected copy of their data that is accessible anywhere – on-premises or in the cloud. Organizations can now eliminate secondary infrastructure for business continuity and DR, including backup licenses and management, making hybrid cloud backup and DR a reality.

ManageEngine adds two-factor authentication to ADManager Plus

ManageEngine announced the addition of two-factor authentication (2FA) support in ADManager Plus, its Active Directory (AD) management and reporting solution. The company also announced the addition of user provisioning in the ADManager Plus iOS app. The addition of 2FA support establishes an extra layer of security around ADManager Plus logins while user provisioning support makes the iOS app a complete user life cycle management tool for on-the-go AD admins.

Core Security expands CoreLabs’ research

Core Security expanded CoreLabs, now a research team whose coverage holistically analyzes security attacks across attack vectors, exploits and vulnerabilities, device and identity configurations, and network traffic. The team now includes over 34 researchers around the world.