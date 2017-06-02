New infosec products of the week​: June 2, 2017

EclecticIQ Platform broadens scope of available cyber threat intelligence

The latest version of EclecticIQ Platform, the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform, now covers all relevant sources of intelligence and enrichment data from intelligence providers and data sources. With EclecticIQ Platform, enterprise analysts, threat hunters, SOCs, and incident response teams have turnkey access to a complete set of essential sources of cyber threat intelligence, needed to make threat investigations more comprehensive.

IIoT chip with embedded cryptographic RoT and machine learning capabilities

WISeKey launched the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) chip embedded with cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and problem-solving artificial intelligence (AI) solutions as part of its Vertical Platform. WISeKey’s IoT cybersecurity Vertical Platform allows IoT devices to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity.

Axis launches new range of positioning cameras for wide area surveillance

Axis has launched a new generation of positioning cameras, which provide faster pan and tilt capabilities. The new range of positioning cameras enable surveillance across large sites with fewer cameras and the potential for 360-degree unobstructed field of view at all times, and 135-degree field of view from ground to sky.

Real-time analysis of breaches and unauthorised transfer of data

ZoneFox 3.3 centres around a specialist feature known as ZoneFox Compliance Reporting, which has been designed to assist businesses with some of the key requirements they must follow in order to become and remain compliant with the impending GDPR as well as HIPAA, SOX and PCI DSS. With this addition, ZoneFox enables businesses to be alerted and provided with in-depth, real-time analysis in the instance of a regulatory breach or when data has been transferred without the correct authorisation.

CrowdStrike extends Falcon Platform with cloud and data center coverage

The servers used in the modern-day data center are faced with commodity, as well as advanced stealthy attacks. CrowdStrike Falcon leverages its artificial intelligence/machine learning as well as industry-leading Indicator-of-Attack (IoA) behavioral analysis to bring real-time protection to servers whether on-premise, virtualized or in the cloud. With Falcon’s lightweight agent, customers can add end-to-end protection with zero reboot deployments, no performance impact or signature updates.

Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera knows what to look for in the home

Instead of just showing you what’s happening, Nest Cam IQ is smart enough to differentiate between a person and your cat and can alert you accordingly – with no subscription required. When it detects a person, it can send a person alert to your phone and will automatically zoom in on and track the person in the frame so you can get better information about who they are and what they’re doing. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can even get personalized alerts based on who is in the house (e.g. the name of a family member, the dog sitter or a stranger).

Nominum introduces DNS-based Security-as-a-Service solution

Nominum announced the availability of N2 Secure Business, a new cloud-based DNS security solution offered as a network-based service by ISPs to protect their enterprise and SMB customers against the damage caused by cyberthreats like ransomware, phishing attacks and other malware. The carrier-class solution also secures retail locations, stadiums, transit centers and other venues where public Wi-Fi networks enable guests and their devices to stay connected.