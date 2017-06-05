High-Tech Bridge named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

High-Tech Bridge has been named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s May 2017 research “Cool Vendors in Security for Midsize Enterprise 2017” by Adam Hils.

High-Tech Bridge’s Application Security Testing Platform ImmuniWeb is based on a hybrid security testing approach that combines and correlates manual application security testing with managed vulnerability in real time.

The vulnerability scanning technology leverages High-Tech Bridge’s proprietary machine learning (ANN) engine for intelligent automation. Human intelligence required for detection of advanced vulnerabilities and test application logic is thus consequently reduced without affecting reliability and quality of the testing.

High-Tech Bridge’s CEO and founder, Ilia Kolochenko, says: “Gartner is one of the most trusted and reputable sources for technology insights which are relied on by companies and organizations all over the world. Our mathematicians, security engineers and machine-learning experts work hard to bring innovation to the emerging Application Security Testing market.

“Our primary objective is to deliver value to our customers by mitigating appropriate and correctly prioritized risks in a cost-efficient manner. We want every cent they invest in application security to bring them measurable ROI. ImmuniWeb provides an unbeatable price/quality ratio of Application Security Testing, and enables our customers to audit their web and mobile applications in the most effective manner. Our technology alliances (TAPs) with the global leaders of the cybersecurity market, including F5, Imperva and Barracuda, complement our offering by bringing instant and reliable virtual patching and application protection.

High-Tech Bridge will perform interactive demos of ImmuniWeb at Infosecurity Europe 2017, stand S-48.