iStorage introduces ultra-secure hard drives

iStorage launched of their new range of USB 3.1 HDDs and SSDs, consisting of the diskAshur, diskAshur SSD, diskAshur PRO, diskAshur PRO SSD and the diskAshur DT – all of which are designed, developed and assembled in the UK.

EDGE security features

The new drives feature Enhanced Dual Generating Encryption (EDGE) technology making them the most secure HDD/SSD and desktop drives currently on the market.

One of the underlying security features of the diskAshur range is the dedicated hardware based secure microprocessor (Common Criteria EAL4+ ready), which employs built-in physical protection mechanisms designed to defend against external tamper, bypass laser attacks and fault injections.

Unlike other solutions, all the drives within this range react to automated hacking attempts by entering the deadlock frozen state, which renders all such attacks as useless. In plain and simple terms, without the PIN, there’s no way in!

Supported platforms

With software free set up and operation, the diskAshur range is platform/device independent and works across all operating systems including all versions of Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome, Thin Clients, Zero Clients and embedded systems. In fact, the drives will work on any device with a USB port.

Complete security

Designed for the more demanding user, the diskAshur PRO portable hard drive and the diskAshur PRO SSD are designed to be FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NCSC CPA Foundation Level, Common Criteria and NLNCSA government certified, water and dust resistant (IP 56 certified). The diskAshur PRO is available in capacities of up to 2TB (HDD) and 1TB (SSD) and is supplied with a protective carry case.

In addition to incorporating a secure microprocessor, encrypting the data and the encryption key, the diskAshur PRO adds another barrier between your data and an attacker, with all of the components completely covered by a layer of super tough epoxy resin which is virtually impossible to remove without causing permanent damage to the components. The tamper evident design of the diskAshur PRO will provide visible evidence if attempted tampering has occurred.

Common features of the diskAshur range

Brute force hack defence mechanism – Intelligently programmed to protect against all forms of brute force attacks. Upon the 15th consecutive incorrect PIN entry, the diskAshur drive assumes it is being attacked and will delete the encryption key and lock itself, rendering all data previously stored on the drive as lost forever. At this point the drive can be reset to factory default settings and redeployed.

Self destruct feature: Users can pre-program the diskAshur drives with a unique self destruct PIN which, once entered, instantly deletes the encryption key rendering all data previously stored on the drive as lost forever.

Unattended auto-lock feature: Set the drive to automatically lock after a pre-determined amount of time where the drive has not been used.

Wear resistant epoxy coated keypad: Designed with protection in mind, the diskAshur range offer a wear resistant epoxy coated keypad which hides key usage to avoid tipping off a potential hacker to commonly used keys.