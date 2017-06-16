New infosec products of the week​: June 16, 2017

Uplevel Systems unveils managed VPN service infrastructure

Uplevel Systems has added VPN capabilities to its hybrid managed service platform to help providers differentiate and increase profitability. Uplevel delivers the core IT elements small businesses need most – wired and Wi-Fi networking, storage and backup, and security – through one device installed at the customer site and managed by providers via the cloud.

Waterfall Security adds Microsoft Azure support to its Unidirectional CloudConnect offering

Waterfall Security Solutions announced the support of its cloud gateway, the Unidirectional CloudConnect, for Microsoft Azure’s Internet of Things Cloud platform. This support enables industrial businesses to connect to the cloud, while keeping their industrial control systems (ICS) safe from remote cyberattacks.

Palo Alto Networks releases GlobalProtect cloud service for remote locations and mobile users

Palo Alto Networks announced GlobalProtect cloud service, a new offering that provides the Palo Alto Networks next-generation security infrastructure as a cloud-based service for remote offices and mobile users. The service will enable customers to utilize the preventive capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform, including application visibility and control, Threat Prevention, URL Filtering, and WildFire threat analysis service, to secure remote networks and mobile users.

Vera partners with Autodesk and PTC to eliminate IP theft

Vera announced two partnerships and product integrations with Autodesk and PTC, industry leaders in the global CAD market. With embedded, always-on security that travels with the data, Vera protects CAD files and data in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems with persistent security and control. With a 360-degree audit trail, dynamic permissions, and a frictionless user experience, Vera is closing a critical data loss vector for manufacturers.

Toshiba expands portfolio of security solutions

Toshiba announced the addition of Toshiba Mobile Zero Client (TMZC) and Toshiba Smart Data Encryption (SmartDE) with BitLocker Management as part of the company’s robust Security Solutions Suite. TMZC is for organizations with mobile workforces that work with sensitive data and must maintain the integrity of information. TMZC provides users with maximum end-point protection because zero data are stored on the device locally, and it seamlessly functions with both Citrix and VMware to easily integrate into existing IT infrastructures.

BH Consulting launches Cloud Forensics as a Service

BH Consulting has launched Cloud Forensics as a Service under their Digital Forensics offering. The Cloud Forensics service aims to provide consultancy and technical expertise to organisations that experience security incidents within or as part of their cloud environments. These incidents may include data leakage, security breach, company policy breach (including bullying, harassment, downloading unsuitable material or inappropriate access), intellectual property theft, etc.

Vidder added endpoint trust assessment to its PrecisionAccess solution

Vidder added endpoint trust assessment to its PrecisionAccess solution, which now allows only trusted clients to access enterprise applications – isolating compromised devices from accessing them. PrecisionAccess already protects applications and servers from unauthorized users, unregistered devices, and attackers with stolen credentials, whether the apps are internal or cloud-based.

Logitec Circle 2 camera provides customizable DIY security

Circle 2 is an evolution of Logitech’s original Logi Circle cam featuring a much more versatile design, weatherproof solution, various mounts and accessories, an updated companion mobile (iOS/Android) and web app to keep you connected at all times, as well as today’s most popular smart home integrations. Two models are available, Wired and Wire-Free, which give you the freedom to position the Circle 2 camera wherever you want.