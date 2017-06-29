Open Security Controller: Security service orchestration for multi-cloud environments

The Linux Foundation launched the Open Security Controller project, an open source project focused on centralizing security services orchestration for multi-cloud environments.

Open Security Controller orchestrates the deployment of virtual network security policies, applies the correct policy to the appropriate workload, and it brokers services among cloud management platforms—resulting in seamless integration of multi-vendor virtual security controls. Because the project is open, organizations may choose the security and SDN vendors that best meet their needs.

“Software-defined networks are becoming a standard for businesses, and open source networking projects are a key element in helping the transition, and pushing for a more automated network” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking and Orchestration at The Linux Foundation. “Equally important to automation in the open source community is ensuring security. The Open Security Controller project touches both of these areas. We are excited to have this project join The Linux Foundation, and look forward to the collaboration this project will engender regarding network security now and in the future.”

Open Security Controller project technology is licensed under Apache 2.

Industry support for the Open Security Controller project

“Security orchestration is important to cloud solutions, we are looking forward to working together with The Linux Foundation and industry partners to further enhance security,” said Evan Xiao, President, Strategy & Business Development Department, at Huawei Products & Solutions.

“At Intel we are committed to security, from the hardware root of trust through the compute stack, the network infrastructure and to cloud and emerging workloads,” said Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group and General Manager, Platforms Security Division at Intel. “Our contribution of the Open Security Controller to the Linux Foundation will help accelerate the adoption of software-defined security, as demonstrated by the participation of the other founding members who are among leaders in the delivery of security solutions.”