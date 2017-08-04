New infosec products of the week​: August 4, 2017

New Forcepoint CASB behavior analytics help security teams reduce time to action

Forcepoint fortified its cloud security portfolio to empower security teams with new behavior-driven controls that simplify protection of employees, critical business data and intellectual property. New capabilities now available across Forcepoint CASB, Forcepoint Web Security and Forcepoint Email Security ensure customers around the world can safely embrace, and continue to grow, their business in the cloud.

AppViewX introduces new automation tools: Visual Workflow and AppVision

AppViewX launched AUTOMATION+ to enable application delivery while ensuring compliance and enforcing governance in the process. AUTOMATION+ adds two new automation tools to the AppViewX Platform. Visual Workflow provides a visual system for designing self-serviceable, event-driven, and automated workflows. AppVision provides end-users a new topology view for managing application and network infrastructure services, as well as initiating role-based automated workflows.

Cato Networks adds IPS as a Service with context-aware protection to Cato SD-WAN

Cato Networks introduced a context-aware IPS as part of its Cato Cloud secure SD-WAN service. Cato’s cloud-based IPS is fully converged with the rest of Cato’s security services, which include next generation firewall (NGFW), secure web gateway (SWG), URL filtering, and malware protection.

Lumen by XOR helps Shopify merchants protect consumers

XOR Data Exchange has released a new application of its Compromised Identity Exchange platform to help Shopify store owners protect customers from identity theft and fraud. The free application called Lumen by XOR allows Shopify merchants to automatically begin identifying attempts at account takeover simply by installing the app on their storefronts.

Morphisec Endpoint Threat Prevention 2.0 released

Morphisec provides a memory-defense layer that deploys into a company’s existing security infrastructure to form a prevention stack. With this latest release, Morphisec continues to deliver on its promise to provide endpoint security that preserves business efficiency and reduces operational risk.

BeyondTrust PAM platform available on Google Cloud

The PowerBroker privileged access management platform, powered by BeyondInsight, is now available on Google Cloud. BeyondTrust’s Google Cloud instance is supported by a Bring Your Own Licensing (BYOL) model. BeyondTrust, which is already available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, can now provide additional cloud-based deployment options and flexibility for customers.

Lexumo announces new code security solution

Lexumo’s code security platform uses graph analytics to find and fix open source vulnerabilities in your code. This new release expands the number of supported languages (C/C++, Java, JavaScript and Node.js), increases the accuracy and size of the vulnerability database to over 3 million artifacts, improves open source license validation, adds a REST API, and provides a new UI. The result helps developers minimize their risk when embedding open source components into their IoT or Linux devices.